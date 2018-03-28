Secondhand Smoke 

Submitted

Cannabis research is fantastic—we need much more of it—and cannabis science is really cool. But studies involving cannabis can be touted by prohibitionists without taking other information into consideration. Surprise, surprise.

That's the case with a study reported on by National Public Radio ("Are There Risks From Secondhand Marijuana Smoke? Early Science Says Yes"), which was recently performed by Matthew Springer, a biologist and professor in the division of cardiology at the University of California, San Francisco. In the most San Francisco thing ever, Dr. Springer found inspiration at a Paul McCartney concert at AT&T Park, coming to the realization that people lighting up during the show weren't smoking cigarettes, but rather, they were smoking... marijuana! In San Francisco, at a Paul McCartney concert. You're ruining it for the rest of us, hippies!

These rule-defying, counter-culture types gave the good doctor an idea. He was already performing studies on the effects of secondhand tobacco smoke upon rats in his lab at UCSF (finding it made them sing jazz standards in a huskier, sexier voice) and decided he would do the same thing, using joints filled with cannabis to measure the effects of second-hand cannabis smoke.

The tobacco studies measured the ability of the rat's arteries to expand after prolonged exposure to smoke. More blood means healthier arteries, but when a person (or a rat) smokes one cigarette after another, arterial walls can become damaged permanently and cause heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, etc.

For cannabis, the researchers placed a lit joint of .9 grams into a 20-liter plexiglass box, mechanically "smoked" for 3 minutes at the rate of a "puff" every second, filling the box with smoke. Excess smoke was then vented from the chamber to obtain the desired starting concentration. A ketamine-anesthetized rat was placed into the box, its nose inserted into a gasket. Researchers exposed the rat to the smoke for 30 minutes (aka the plot line for "Ratatouille 2: K-hole Adventure").

The tobacco study revealed that after 30 minutes, the rat's arteries would recover to their normal function. With cannabis, it took 90 minutes.

It also took 90 minutes after this study was reported on that stories crying, "cannabis smoke is three times worse than tobacco smoke!" started showing up.

But please consider the following:





Cannabis is an illegal drug under federal law, and the study used federal funds, so to stay compliant, researchers had to use weed supplied by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Researchers have complained for years about the quality of NIDA cannabis—that it can be a "ground up green powder," can test positive for molds and lower than requested THC levels and isn't grown from widely available strains. No one is selling/buying this, because no one is growing it.

The joints were 4.5 percent THC, which is so low it's practically industrial hemp. No one smokes this. This is a non-available weed, that no one is smoking, anywhere.

Cannabis isn't used in the same manner as tobacco, and a 9-gram joint isn't something just one individual typically consumes in one sitting.

If you are a human, don't do what Smokey the Rat did and smoke garbage weed non-stop for 30 minutes with your nose inserted through a gasket after being anesthetized with ketamine. (It pains me this is the third time I have had to write that sentence over the past six months, dear reader.)

Secondhand smoke is annoying and unhealthy. I don't want to be exposed to secondhand tobacco smoke, and others don't wish to be exposed to secondhand cannabis smoke. (Children should not be exposed to either, ever.) There are methods, such as vaping, that greatly reduce respiratory aggravation and eliminate secondhand smoke. But that's no reason to stifle social consumption spaces, and outdoor consumption is a completely different matter.

This study is only an introduction to the question asked. Cannabis science is grossly restrictive, criminally underfunded and federally requires use of moldy, compost-destined, floor-sweeping- grade cannabis. Allowing researchers unfettered access to cannabis that's actually being used, and re-examining how and where that cannabis is consumed will give us truer insight.