See the Stars at Observatory Nighttime Visits 

From Galileo Galilei to Neil deGrasse Tyson, astronomers and curious folk alike have always been intrigued by the heavens above. With the help of the Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory everybody now has the chance to get up close and personal with the night sky.

The nighttime visits event features a one-hour session that helps attendees receive a better understanding of what they're viewing up above. Staff astronomers are on deck to guide exploring eyes through various telescopes. There are also guided constellation tours, meteorite displays and an educational presentation that will blast viewers closer to understanding the final frontier.

"All observatory guests, including members, must now reserve timed tickets in advance online. Up to 10 tickets may be purchased per transaction. Walk-in visits are not permitted at this time and tickets will not be sold on site," according to the observatory website. Ticket prices are $20 per person or free for members. Be sure to book tickets quickly as capacity for each session is limited.

The observation visits start at 8pm every Wednesday and Saturday and are running through Oct. 30.

Observatory Nighttime Visits

Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8pm through Oct. 30

Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory

57245 River Rd., Sunriver

snco.org/event/observatory-nighttime-visit-10/2021-09-11/

Free-$20