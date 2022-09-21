 Seeking School Board Member | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 21, 2022 News » Local News

Seeking School Board Member 

Bend-La Pine Schools announced it needs a replacement to fill Janet Sarai Llerandi Gonzales on the board

By

Bend-La Pine Schools is seeking to replace a vacant seat on the school board. Board member Janet Sarai Llerandi Gonzales resigned on Sept. 10 after moving out of the district. On Sept. 13, the BLPS board chair announced the board would be seeking a replacement at an upcoming school board meeting.

Applications for the position are due by Oct. 11 and finalists will be interviewed and appointed on Nov. 15. Llerandi Gonzales won an election in May 2021 for a four-year term for the at-large position, meaning she was one of two board members representing the entire BLPS district area rather than a specific district. Her replacement would fill the vacancy until June 30, 2023.

click to enlarge UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

Llerandi Gonzales ran for the seat on a platform of inclusion, fostering a more welcoming environment for students, those with disabilities and those experiencing financial hardship. She continued advocating for marginalized groups as a board member, and often spoke out about other issues in the community.

In October, 2021 the Oregon Government Ethics Commission opened an investigation into Llerandi Gonzales for potentially engaging in prohibited use of an official position and violating gift limits. In a protest after Roe v. Wade was overturned in July, Llerandi Gonzales was also reprimanded for violating the school board's code of conduct when she failed to state she was voicing her own opinions that weren't representative of the board, and using profanity.

Applicants must reside within the Bend-La Pine Schools attendance area and be a registered voter in a Deschutes County voting precinct. Appointees are allowed to file for the next election next spring.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Senior Day

Senior Day - High Desert Museum

Wed., Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Jack Harvel

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly September 22, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation