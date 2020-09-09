 September Food & Drink Events | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 09, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

September Food & Drink Events 

For beer-lovers and fundraising fiends alike

By

HDFFA Harvest Dinner Box Fundraiser

Ratchet date night up a notch with the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance Dinner Box Fundraiser, in support of HDFFA's Food Access Programs. Each box will be packed with local ingredients from regional farmers, ranchers and other food-related businesses. Elevate date night even more and request to have your meal prepared by chef Thor Erickson of the Cascade Culinary Institute. Choose your meal type (meat, vegetarian or vegan), make note of dietary needs and pick from one of three local beverages, including beer from Mecca Grade Estate Malt, a cocktail mixer (booze not included) from El Sancho or kombucha from Compassion Kombucha. 

Take date night up a notch while supporting HDFFA's Food Access Programs. - HIGH DESERT FOOD AND FARM ALLIANCE
  • High Desert Food and Farm Alliance
  • Take date night up a notch while supporting HDFFA's Food Access Programs.

Purchase by Monday, Sep. 21 for pick-up on Friday, Oct. 2 at highdesertfoodandfarm.ecwid.com/.

Beer Release Party!

Caldera Brewing and Wild Ride Brewing are teaming up to bring Central Oregonians a unique new collaborative brew. Few things are as classically comforting as a good old-fashioned PB&J, right? Caldera and Wild Ride have elevated and liquified this quintessential American combo in their new Peanut Butter & Marion Berry Brown Ale! The release party will take place at Wild Ride Brewing in Redmond on Thursday, Sept. 17 from 6-8pm and again at Bend's newest food cart lot, Midtown Yacht Club, on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 5-7pm. Come down, support local and sample this innovative (however familiar) ale.

About The Author

Cayla Clark

Cayla Clark

Cayla graduated from UCLA with a degree in playwriting, soon after realizing that playwriting is not a viable career option. Fortunately, this led her to journalism, and she is thrilled to be part of such a unique and fun-loving team. Upcoming local events? Send them her way!
More
Submitting an event is free and easy.

