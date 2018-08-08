Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 14, 2018 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Shakey Graves Turns Up the Rock at Oregon Spirit Distillers 

By
click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA
  • Wikimedia
On Tuesday, Aug. 7, a sold-out crowd filled the new concert space at Oregon Spirit Distillers. Smokey skies didn’t stop a full house from packing the venue to hear an array of songs from the Shakey Graves’ entire catalogue. Graves, fresh off of a performance at Portland’s famed Pickathon festival, started the night off with material from his new album, “Can’t Wake Up,” which has a decisively more rock ‘n’ roll sound than some of his earlier, more folk-influences songs.

As the night continued on, Graves dipped back into his earlier works and the crowd roared when he played his biggest hit, “Dearly Departed.” The show featured a great light show that wasn’t overwhelming or hard on the eyes. Graves sounded fresh, energetic and enthusiastic. Walking out of the venue, all of the chatter had similar messaging—Graves put on an incredible show.

Check out this video we recorded of Graves performing “Dearly Departed.” While the video may not be the best, the audio sounds good, giving you a taste of what you missed—or what you remember—from a great night of music at Oregon Spirit Distillers.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 8-15, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Cali-Reggae Kings

    • by Alan Sculley
    • Aug 8, 2018
    Rebelution headlines Clear Summer Nights, with special guest Stephen Marley and more More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Universal Language

    • by Anne Pick
    • Aug 1, 2018
    Beats Antique blends sounds from cultures spanning the globe to communicate through music and passion More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Memories and Excitement

    • by Anne Pick
    • Aug 1, 2018
    Pixies' lead guitarist Joey Santiago talks about the elusiveness of the 'perfect show' More »
  • More »

More by Anne Pick

  • I've Got the Blues

    I've Got the Blues

    The inaugural Sisters Rhythm & Brews Festival supports affordable housing efforts in Central Oregon
    • by Anne Pick
    • Aug 1, 2018
  • Universal Language

    Universal Language

    Beats Antique blends sounds from cultures spanning the globe to communicate through music and passion
    • by Anne Pick
    • Aug 1, 2018
  • Memories and Excitement

    Memories and Excitement

    Pixies' lead guitarist Joey Santiago talks about the elusiveness of the 'perfect show'
    • by Anne Pick
    • Aug 1, 2018
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation