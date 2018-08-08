Shakey Graves Turns Up the Rock at Oregon Spirit Distillers 

click to enlarge
n Tuesday, Aug. 7, a sold-out crowd filled the new concert space at Oregon Spirit Distillers
. Smokey skies didn’t stop a full house from packing the venue to hear an array of songs from the Shakey Graves’ entire catalogue. Graves, fresh off of a performance at Portland’s famed Pickathon festival, started the night off with material from his new album, “Can’t Wake Up,” which has a decisively more rock ‘n’ roll sound than some of his earlier, more folk-influences songs.
As the night continued on, Graves dipped back into his earlier works and the crowd roared when he played his biggest hit, “Dearly Departed.” The show featured a great light show that wasn’t overwhelming or hard on the eyes. Graves sounded fresh, energetic and enthusiastic. Walking out of the venue, all of the chatter had similar messaging—Graves put on an incredible show.
Check out this video we recorded of Graves performing “Dearly Departed.” While the video
may not be the best, the audio sounds good, giving you a taste of what you missed—or what you remember—from a great night of music at Oregon Spirit Distillers.