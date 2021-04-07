 Sheroes: Healing with Acupuncture and Herbs | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 07, 2021 Outside » Outside Features

Sheroes: Healing with Acupuncture and Herbs 

The busy athletes of Bend get support in optimizing athletic performance and health with local 'shero' Ileana Bourland

By

Lying on the table at Heal Grow Thrive Medicine, looking up at the familiar origami crane mobile in each treatment room, I'm immediately set at ease. As a mediocre athlete trying to get to the bottom of chronic neck and back pain, licensed acupuncturist Ileana Bourland was recommended to me by a local yogi. Bourland's coffer of healing arts are expansive, expert and anchored in the oldest of healing sciences: Oriental medicine and Ayurveda.

"We have a motto here at HGTM: We do it for the patient," explains Bourland. "We work with people to accomplish their goals in healing, whether that's to improve stress and anxiety, pain relief or optimizing athletic performance. HGTM started as a question: What is needed to reach a state of happiness, health and well-being? First, we work together with our patients and their health care team to help them HEAL, strengthen, flourish, GROW, bloom and THRIVE! Even the simplest acupuncture treatment can help with stress and zen you out."

Soaking up sunshine and inhaling fresh air are part of a healthy regimen for everyone. - COURTESY ILEANA BOURLAND
  • Courtesy Ileana Bourland
  • Soaking up sunshine and inhaling fresh air are part of a healthy regimen for everyone.

Licensed over 20 years ago with a Master of Science in Oriental Medicine from the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine at Texas Health and Science University, she opened her Bend practice in 2010. She also completed Ayurveda training at the Nanjing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and in southern India.

Humbly referring to herself as a retired athlete, Bourland understands how local recreationalists and professional athletes can push themselves to the max and with that comes injuries. "Most serious athletes are either coming on or off an injury. So, it's important to tend to the chronic injuries as well as the acute ones. We use athlete-specific acupuncture, electro acupuncture, cupping, gua sha, massage, far infrared, herbal plasters, herbs and nutraceuticals."

One of her favorite therapies for athletes is gua sha, also known as Graston, IASTM, coining, spooning or scraping.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

"This is a way to release fascial adhesions, muscular tension and the myofascial layer. Normally, we would see red marks, or petechiae, in an injured or tense area [after scraping]. The petechiae is a great sign that the fascial adhesions are breaking apart. People who regularly receive cupping or gua sha will notice fewer and fewer red marks as tissues heal."

If Bourdland happens to overdo it in her sport of choice, (as an athlete emeritus, she enjoys hiking, cross country skiing, anything outside with a dog, yoga, Pilates and barre), she has the luxury of a close-knit team of healers surrounding her.

“Most serious athletes are either coming on or off an injury. So, it’s important to tend to the chronic injuries as well as the acute ones.”— Ileana Bourland tweet this

"Liz Larsen is a licensed acupuncturist and herbalist who specializes in sports acupuncture. She is currently in Whitfield Reaves' Sports Medicine Apprenticeship Program. Shayla Thompson has a very dynamic and palpatory style that focuses on trauma... Plus, my husband is a strength and fitness coach, so I'm lucky to have him as a resource for functional training and at-home workouts."

Her top health tip for Bendites? Mind your "hamstrings and IT bands. A foam roller should be handed out to every new Bend resident." Bourland also suggests saturating in the fresh air, clean water, sunshine, mountains and amazing community Bend has to offer.

Some heal through medicine; some through protest. With a focus on heart-centered awareness, it's no surprise when asked about her own "sheroes," Bourland names Malala Yousafzai, the Pakastani human rights and education activist for women and children.

Her dream professional-athlete client? She says she'd love to work on former New England Patriot quarterback and local, Drew Bledsoe. So, if anyone reading can hook this up... just saying.

Bourland's favorite at-home therapies for athletes

Contrast Therapy: An easy way to help any kind of injured tissue, especially less-vascular areas like tendons. Alternating heat and cold for 20-25 minutes, five minutes each, increases circulation to the area and acts like a pump. Always end with heat. 

Topical: Mahanarayan oil, a warming ayurvedic medicated oil for joints and muscles, contains the famous yang tonic, ashwagandha.

Nutraceutical: BCQ contains boswellia, curcumin and quercetin, an herbal anti-inflammatory that does not damage the liver and kidneys. 

Chinese herbal formula: Shao yao gan cao tang for muscular pain and cramping.

Food: Consume fruits and veggies for their Vitamin C content necessary for the production of collagen; and bone broth for collagen.

About The Author

K.M. Collins

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Redmond Drafts City Code for Pot Businesses
Absolutely Heaven
Godzilla vs. Kong
Free Will Astrology—Week of April 8
State of the Market
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
A Novel Idea 2021 Quilt Show

Staff Pick
A Novel Idea 2021 Quilt Show

Wed., April 7, 6-6:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Outside Features

More by K.M. Collins

  • Secret Garden

    Secret Garden

    Where desert dwellers can get a green fix, right in the heart of Bend
    • By K.M. Collins
    • Mar 31, 2021
  • Town and Country

    Town and Country

    With interior design, there's a "farm chic" black hole versus a multiverse of design game changers
    • By K.M. Collins
    • Mar 31, 2021
  • Instapets!

    Instapets!

    It seems like everyone has an Instagram account these days—even some popular Central Oregon Pets
    • By K.M. Collins
    • Mar 17, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 7-14, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation