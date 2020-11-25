 Shop Local at Central Oregon Artisan Marketplaces | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 25, 2020 News » Local News

Shop Local at Central Oregon Artisan Marketplaces 

Looking for a way to get lots of local shopping done, all in one place? Look to these upcoming events

2020 NCOB Artisan Showcase
Through Dec. 20!

Local makers have been working all year to bring you unique and handcrafted gifts. Browse art, jewelry, foods, drinks and décor! There is sure to be something for everyone on your list. Shop the online event at newcomersclubofbend.org.

Plaid Friday Online Sales
Fri., Nov. 27, 11am-6pm

Stay home, stay warm and stay safe while still getting great deal on local wellness and small businesses. Stay in your PJs and browse the sales at bendhealthguide.com/2020/10/20/plaid-Friday-bend.

Cider Monday
Mon., Nov. 30, 10am-6pm

Choose local small businesses this Cyber Monday. Roundabout Books is celebrating those who choose to shop small this Monday with a complimentary cup of spiced hot apple cider! Also, shop online and receive 15% off your purchase. Browse the online selection at roundaboutbookshop.com/event/cider-Monday-o.

Campfire Winter Market
Fri., Feb. 12- Sat., Feb. 13, 11am-6pm (postponed from an earlier date)

The three-day event will feature Central Oregon makers and creatives. Celebrate and support local while sipping drinks, listening to live music and more! More details at campfirewintermarket.com.

10th Annual Craft-O! Holiday Bazaar
Sat., Dec.12 9am-5:30pm

Shop in person safely at this holiday event. There will be over 50 vendors featuring makers, art, and more gifts. Tacos, cocktails and more food and drinks available during your shopping session. Get your ticket to reserve your time slot at bendticket.com. $5.

Locavore Holiday Gift Faire
Shop Online Through Dec. 8

Support local makers and shop online this season! Find one-of-a kind gifts from art, local treats and jewelry. Shop the faire online at centraloregonlocavore.localfoodmarketplace.com.

Megan Burton

Megan Burton

