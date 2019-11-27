Shopping Local: Downtown Bend and Beyond 

The holiday season is upon us—time to start stress-eating sugar cookies and compulsively filling/emptying our Amazon.com shopping carts!

Forego stress and the fear of generic gift-giving by supporting local businesses. Bend is brimming with local artisans, entrepreneurs and unforgettable experiences. Here are just a few uncommon gift ideas for that special someone, whether they be a hipster, hippie or hiker.

Cayla Clark

Cardboard cut-outs for the Cool Nerd in your life, found at Pegasus Books in downtown Bend.

Gifts for the Dude Hipster in your life:

1. Some sweet vintage vinyl at Recycle Music LLC.

2. Bearded Oregon beard oil, found at Revolvr Menswear (try the "Bend" scent – Cedar + Pale Ale).

3. A craft cocktail date-night at the Dogwood Cocktail Cabin (nothing screams "hipster" louder than beet-infused vodka).

Gifts for the Lady Hipster in your life:

1. ZENS Glass Travel Tea Set, found at Townshend's Tea Company (steep loose-leaf tea on the go).

2. Courageux Designs Jewelry, found at Eclectic Soul Athletics (designed by Rachel Pernotto, Bend local)!

3. A Moon Lake Designs handbag, found at Lulu's Boutique (ethical, up-cycled items – every purchase supports Mayan women)!

Gifts for the Foodie in your life:

1. Local Wagyu from Primal Cuts Meat Market (sustainably sourced).

2. A six-pack of mix-and-match, artisanal olive oils and vinegars from Navidi's ($35... only $40 to ship)!

3. A DIY spice combination from Savory Spice Shop.

Gifts for the Hippie in your life:

1. A chakra pendulum, found at Trivia Antiques (help your loved ones align).

2. Essential oils and incense from the Cosmic Depot.

3. "The Wild Unknown Animal Spirit Guidebook," found at Pegasus Books (discover your daily spirit animal).

Gifts for the Mountain Maniac in your life:

1. A "Bend" Hydroflask, found at Cascade Cottons (not just for tourists)!

2. Crab Grab snow gloves, found at Tactics (made by Bend locals, Preston and Dawn Strout)!

3. A SnoPlanks snowboard, found at Tactics (handcrafted in Bend)!

Gifts for the Dog-Obsessed person in your life:

1. Sierra's Tugs handmade dog toys, found at Bendy Dog (locally made by a dog-lover, initially to pay for her pup's surgeries)!

2. A Ruffwear 'Powder Hound' jacket, found at MudBay (widely distributed – but still Bend local)!

3. A Ginger Bed dog bed, found at Bendy Dog (made by local John Acree in his garage)!

And just for the love of dogs, a bonus gift idea:

4. Mama T's CBD Pet Products, found online at mamatspetproducts.com (family-owned, local pet product company).

Gifts for the Cool Nerd in your life:

1. A Cardboard Cut-Out from Pegasus Books (Storm Troopers and Star Trek characters available for purchase).

Cayla Clark

2. '642 Tiny Things to Draw', found at Ju-Bee-Lee (inspirational sketchbook).

3. The Blockbuster Board Game, available at the last existing Blockbuster (perfect for '90s enthusiasts).