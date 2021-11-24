 Shopping Local For All Your Christmas Needs | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 24, 2021 News » Local News

Shopping Local For All Your Christmas Needs 

By

Shopping local is a great way to support local businesses in the community. This holiday, find the perfect gift for a loved one at one of Central Oregon's annual holiday markets. Local vendors, food, music and fun are guaranteed to heighten the holiday feels all season long.

Friday 11/26

Holiday Market @ The Grove

Local makers will be present selling holiday gifts. Plus, food and drinks will be for sale. Fri., Nov. 26, 11am-4pm. The Grove, 921 NW Mt. Washington Dr., Bend. Free.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Saturday 11/27, 12/12, 12/19

Magical Market of Merriment

Somewhere That's Green is offering three Maker's Markets this holiday season within their plant shop! Merriment and rotating vendors will be plentiful, and the markets will include a trolley full of candy goods. Sat., Nov. 27, Dec. 12, Dec. 19, 11am-5pm. Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE 2nd St., Bend. Free.

Saturday 11/27

Holiday Market @ Bend Brewing Co.

COURTESY BEND BREWING CO
  • Courtesy Bend Brewing Co

Find the perfect holiday gift from local makers and vendors. Plus, enjoy festive beers and hot drinks at this BBC holiday market. Sat., Nov. 27, 11am-4pm. Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend. Free.

Saturday 12/4

Schilling's Makers Market 2021

Outdoor makers market

Food, festivities and local vendors, crafters and makers are all gathering at Schilling's Market for a European-style Christmas market. Sat., Dec. 4, 10-4pm. Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway., Tumalo. $5.

Saturday 12/4 & 12/11

Holiday Pottery, Art and Crafts Sale

Pottery, paintings, prints, jewelry, woodworking and more! The event is located on the patio and masks are required. Sat., Dec. 4 & Dec. 11, 1-4pm. Barbara Smiley, 443 NW Delaware Ave, Bend. Price TBD.

Saturday-Sunday 12/11 & 12/12

11th Annual Craft-O Holiday Bazaar!

More than 75 vendors will attend this annual holiday bazaar. Gifts, food, drinks, music and fun will fill this holiday weekend! Sat., Dec. 11 & Dec.12, 9am-5pm. Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend. $5.

Saturday 12/4

Powell Butte Art & Craft Show

A holiday show featuring local artisans and unique handmade gifts like knitted hats, fleece blankets and more! Sat., Dec. 4, 10am-4pm. Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Rd., Bend. Free.

Saturday 12/4

3rd Annual Maker's Holiday Market

Support local and shop small with only local Central Oregon vendors to choose from at Tula Movement Arts' holiday market. Sat., Dec. 4 & Dec. 5, 11am-5pm. Tula Movement Arts, 2797 Northwest Clearwater Dr., Bend. Free.

Saturday 12/11

Locavore - Holiday Gift Faire

COURTESY LOCAVORE
  • Courtesy Locavore

Art, local honey and jewelry are all available as a perfectly unique gift for a loved one this holiday season courtesy of Central Oregon's top-notch gift faire. Sat., Dec. 11, 10am-4pm. Unitarian Universalist Church, 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend. Free.

Saturday 12/18

Midtown Yacht Club Holiday Maker's Market

Get in some last-minute gift shopping via local artists and makers! Sun., Dec. 18, 2-6pm. Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE 4th St. Bend. Free.

Saturday 11/27

Bend Small Business Saturday Open Market

Enjoy tons of local maker and artisan booths as you sip mimosas and take in locally made items. Plus, take part in the silent auction and toy drive that benefits the Every Child Co. Sat., Nov. 27, 9am-5pm. Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave. Bend. Free.

Sunday 11/28

San Simon – Holiday Brocante

COURTESY FAWKES CONFECTIONARY
  • Courtesy Fawkes Confectionary

Pick up some beautiful chocolates from Fawkes Confectionary at this holiday-styled flea market. Sun., Nov. 28, 2-6pm. San Simõn, 845 NW Tin Pan Alley. Bend. Free.

Saturday 12/4

First Bend Holidawg Market

COURTESY UNSPLASH
  • Courtesy Unsplash

This dog-themed market will host dog-approved artisans and creators that give owners the chance to spoil their best friends this holiday season! Sat., Dec. 4, 2-9pm. Spider City Brewing, 1177 SE 9th St. Bend. Free.

Friday 11/26-12/18

Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire

A great selection of handmade and high-quality items from several local vendors. Fri., Nov. 26 through Dec. 18, 10am-5pm. 142 E Main Ave. Sisters. Free.

The economic impacts of shopping local
13,000 – Number of Oregon businesses that closed during the spring of 2020
Source: Business Oregon/OregonLive


About The Author

Trevor Bradford

Trevor considers himself the forever traveling man. Coming from a military family and with no true place to call “home,” Bend, for now, is where his dad hats hang. When he isn’t traveling you can catch him enjoying fresh air, living his best life and thinking about traveling. He graduated from Boise State University...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Buying A House in a Pandemic

    Buying A House in a Pandemic

    Low interest rates, less competition between buyers and a looming metropolitan exodus makes now a good time to buy a house, realtors say
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Apr 10, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Museum Closed. Happy Thanksgiving!

Museum Closed. Happy Thanksgiving! - High Desert Museum

Thu., Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Trevor Bradford

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 24-December 1, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation