Shopping Local For All Your Christmas Needs 

Shopping local is a great way to support local businesses in the community. This holiday, find the perfect gift for a loved one at one of Central Oregon's annual holiday markets. Local vendors, food, music and fun are guaranteed to heighten the holiday feels all season long.
Friday 11/26Holiday Market @ The Grove
Local makers will be present selling holiday gifts. Plus, food and drinks will be for sale. Fri., Nov. 26, 11am-4pm. The Grove, 921 NW Mt. Washington Dr., Bend. Free.
Saturday 11/27, 12/12, 12/19Magical Market of Merriment
Somewhere That's Green is offering three Maker's Markets this holiday season within their plant shop! Merriment and rotating vendors will be plentiful, and the markets will include a trolley full of candy goods. Sat., Nov. 27, Dec. 12, Dec. 19, 11am-5pm. Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE 2nd St., Bend. Free.
Saturday 11/27Holiday Market @ Bend Brewing Co.
Find the perfect holiday gift from local makers and vendors. Plus, enjoy festive beers and hot drinks at this BBC holiday market. Sat., Nov. 27, 11am-4pm. Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend. Free.
Saturday 12/4Schilling's Makers Market 2021
Outdoor makers market
Food, festivities and local vendors, crafters and makers are all gathering at Schilling's Market for a European-style Christmas market. Sat., Dec. 4, 10-4pm. Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway., Tumalo. $5.
Saturday 12/4 & 12/11Holiday Pottery, Art and Crafts Sale
Pottery, paintings, prints, jewelry, woodworking and more! The event is located on the patio and masks are required. Sat., Dec. 4 & Dec. 11, 1-4pm. Barbara Smiley, 443 NW Delaware Ave, Bend. Price TBD.
Saturday-Sunday 12/11 & 12/1211th Annual Craft-O Holiday Bazaar!
More than 75 vendors will attend this annual holiday bazaar. Gifts, food, drinks, music and fun will fill this holiday weekend! Sat., Dec. 11 & Dec.12, 9am-5pm. Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend. $5.
Saturday 12/4Powell Butte Art & Craft Show
A holiday show featuring local artisans and unique handmade gifts like knitted hats, fleece blankets and more! Sat., Dec. 4, 10am-4pm. Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Rd., Bend. Free.
Saturday 12/43rd Annual Maker's Holiday Market
Support local and shop small with only local Central Oregon vendors to choose from at Tula Movement Arts' holiday market. Sat., Dec. 4 & Dec. 5, 11am-5pm. Tula Movement Arts, 2797 Northwest Clearwater Dr., Bend. Free.
Saturday 12/11Locavore - Holiday Gift Faire
Art, local honey and jewelry are all available as a perfectly unique gift for a loved one this holiday season courtesy of Central Oregon's top-notch gift faire. Sat., Dec. 11, 10am-4pm. Unitarian Universalist Church, 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend. Free.
Saturday 12/18Midtown Yacht Club Holiday Maker's Market
Get in some last-minute gift shopping via local artists and makers! Sun., Dec. 18, 2-6pm. Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE 4th St. Bend. Free.
Saturday 11/27Bend Small Business Saturday Open Market
Enjoy tons of local maker and artisan booths as you sip mimosas and take in locally made items. Plus, take part in the silent auction and toy drive that benefits the Every Child Co. Sat., Nov. 27, 9am-5pm. Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave. Bend. Free.
Sunday 11/28San Simon – Holiday Brocante
Pick up some beautiful chocolates from Fawkes Confectionary at this holiday-styled flea market. Sun., Nov. 28, 2-6pm. San Simõn, 845 NW Tin Pan Alley. Bend. Free.
First Bend Holidawg Market
This dog-themed market will host dog-approved artisans and creators that give owners the chance to spoil their best friends this holiday season! Sat., Dec. 4, 2-9pm. Spider City Brewing, 1177 SE 9th St. Bend. Free.
Friday 11/26-12/18Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire
A great selection of handmade and high-quality items from several local vendors. Fri., Nov. 26 through Dec. 18, 10am-5pm. 142 E Main Ave. Sisters. Free.
The economic impacts of shopping local
13,000 – Number of Oregon businesses that closed during the spring of 2020
Source: Business Oregon/OregonLive
