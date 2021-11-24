Shopping Local For All Your Christmas Needs 

Shopping local is a great way to support local businesses in the community. This holiday, find the perfect gift for a loved one at one of Central Oregon's annual holiday markets. Local vendors, food, music and fun are guaranteed to heighten the holiday feels all season long.

Friday 11/26

Local makers will be present selling holiday gifts. Plus, food and drinks will be for sale. Fri., Nov. 26, 11am-4pm. The Grove, 921 NW Mt. Washington Dr., Bend. Free.

Saturday 11/27, 12/12, 12/19

Somewhere That's Green is offering three Maker's Markets this holiday season within their plant shop! Merriment and rotating vendors will be plentiful, and the markets will include a trolley full of candy goods. Sat., Nov. 27, Dec. 12, Dec. 19, 11am-5pm. Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE 2nd St., Bend. Free.

Saturday 11/27

Courtesy Bend Brewing Co

Find the perfect holiday gift from local makers and vendors. Plus, enjoy festive beers and hot drinks at this BBC holiday market. Sat., Nov. 27, 11am-4pm. Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend. Free.

Saturday 12/4

Outdoor makers market

Food, festivities and local vendors, crafters and makers are all gathering at Schilling's Market for a European-style Christmas market. Sat., Dec. 4, 10-4pm. Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway., Tumalo. $5.

Saturday 12/4 & 12/11

Pottery, paintings, prints, jewelry, woodworking and more! The event is located on the patio and masks are required. Sat., Dec. 4 & Dec. 11, 1-4pm. Barbara Smiley, 443 NW Delaware Ave, Bend. Price TBD.

Saturday-Sunday 12/11 & 12/12

More than 75 vendors will attend this annual holiday bazaar. Gifts, food, drinks, music and fun will fill this holiday weekend! Sat., Dec. 11 & Dec.12, 9am-5pm. Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend. $5.

Saturday 12/4

A holiday show featuring local artisans and unique handmade gifts like knitted hats, fleece blankets and more! Sat., Dec. 4, 10am-4pm. Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Rd., Bend. Free.

Saturday 12/4

Support local and shop small with only local Central Oregon vendors to choose from at Tula Movement Arts' holiday market. Sat., Dec. 4 & Dec. 5, 11am-5pm. Tula Movement Arts, 2797 Northwest Clearwater Dr., Bend. Free.

Saturday 12/11

Courtesy Locavore

Art, local honey and jewelry are all available as a perfectly unique gift for a loved one this holiday season courtesy of Central Oregon's top-notch gift faire. Sat., Dec. 11, 10am-4pm. Unitarian Universalist Church, 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend. Free.

Saturday 12/18

Get in some last-minute gift shopping via local artists and makers! Sun., Dec. 18, 2-6pm. Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE 4th St. Bend. Free.

Saturday 11/27

Enjoy tons of local maker and artisan booths as you sip mimosas and take in locally made items. Plus, take part in the silent auction and toy drive that benefits the Every Child Co. Sat., Nov. 27, 9am-5pm. Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave. Bend. Free.

Sunday 11/28

Courtesy Fawkes Confectionary

Pick up some beautiful chocolates from Fawkes Confectionary at this holiday-styled flea market. Sun., Nov. 28, 2-6pm. San Simõn, 845 NW Tin Pan Alley. Bend. Free.

Saturday 12/4

First Bend Holidawg Market

Courtesy Unsplash

This dog-themed market will host dog-approved artisans and creators that give owners the chance to spoil their best friends this holiday season! Sat., Dec. 4, 2-9pm. Spider City Brewing, 1177 SE 9th St. Bend. Free.

Friday 11/26-12/18

A great selection of handmade and high-quality items from several local vendors. Fri., Nov. 26 through Dec. 18, 10am-5pm. 142 E Main Ave. Sisters. Free.

The economic impacts of shopping local

13,000 – Number of Oregon businesses that closed during the spring of 2020

Source: Business Oregon/OregonLive