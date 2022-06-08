 Shutoff Shutdown Shut Down | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 08, 2022 News » Local News

Shutoff Shutdown Shut Down 

If you missed a water bill these past two years, you wouldn't get your water shut off. That changes at the end of the month.

By

The Bend utilities department will resume water shutoffs for delinquent payments on July 1, after two years of allowing people who hadn't paid their bills to keep drawing City water. City Manager Eric King issued an emergency declaration suspending water service shutoffs in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The order was due to expire on June 30, 2021, but technical difficulties forced utility director Mike Buettner to extended the order for another year.

"The City was just going live on a utility billing software conversion," said Dana Wilson, utility business manager for the City of Bend.

During the height of delinquent billing about 2,500 customers weren't paid up with the utilities department, totaling in a little under $1 million in past due water service. About 700 fewer customers are in the red now, but the number of past-due fees actually ticked up slightly to around $1.1 million, according to Wilson. Though the utility department doesn't ask for reasons bills went unpaid, customer behavior spans from a missed bill to a full stop of paying the department.

"We see some customers that missed a payment back in maybe March, April, May of last year, who may not be aware that they've missed a payment due to that conversion. And then we see customers who stopped paying at the beginning of the pandemic and for unknown reasons haven't made their payments today," Wilson said.

The department's software glitch that postponed shutoffs another year stemmed from insufficient capabilities of the department under the new billing software. Errors cascaded from the department's lack of server memory and an underperforming central processing unit. Bills started being sent irregularly which made getting back to normal even more challenging.

click to enlarge The City will resume water shutoffs this July after a two year moratorium. - COURTESY OF THEEERIN VIA FLICKR
  • Courtesy of TheeErin via Flickr
  • The City will resume water shutoffs this July after a two year moratorium.

Enjoying this story? Your support counts!

Great coverage from your locally owned newspaper is still free for everyone. Help keep it that way. Contribute today!

"A comprehensive solution was not available at the beginning because there was not a single point of failure. With every step in the process, as one issue was corrected a new set of errors would emerge that had to be addressed in order to move to the next step," Wilson wrote in an email.

The City is communicating that shutoffs will resume by sending 90-day notices to every Bend utility department customer, as well as press releases, social media posts and bill inserts. People struggling to pay back delinquent bills can get in touch with NeighborImpact, a Central Oregon nonprofit that helps economically disadvantaged households, to apply for utility assistance. So far, it's dispersed about $30,000 to 60 households out of the $200,000 set aside for utility assistance. Payment plans through the City are also an option, and allow the debt to be paid off over the next two years, but customers need to enroll before June 30.

“A comprehensive solution was not available at the beginning because there was not a single point of failure. With every step in the process, as one issue was corrected a new set of errors would emerge that had to be addressed in order to move to the next step.”—Dana Wilson tweet this

"The only requirement is that they pay their regular monthly bill and all payment plan payments on time will not be subject to collections or water service shutoff," Wilson said. "This is new; the City has never offered this type of service before, and we urge customers who do not qualify for low-income utility assistance programs to use this to avoid water service shutoff starting July 1."

Wilson said more people are squaring up their bills already, and she expects the return of water shutoffs to spur the department into more normal conditions within the next two months. Though the department received over $1 million less in revenues than projected in its budget, it anticipated increased levels of "bad debt." That, and decreased expenditures, kept the utility department able to keep up with services and projects even with lost revenue.

"In 2021 the total revenues for the Water Fund were about $1.7 million less than budgeted but expenditures were also lower than budgeted by $6.5 million — for a myriad of reasons such as personnel savings due to vacancies, unneeded materials and services or repairs and maintenance budgeted that did not materialize, timing differences in capital spending — so the lack of revenue as budgeted did not prevent expenditures for services or projects to stop," Wilson wrote.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Conservation Controversy

    Conservation Controversy

    Local irrigation districts have a plan to conserve water in the Deschutes River and protect endangered species, but environmental groups say it isn't enough
    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 4, 2020
  • The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    A local couple reflects on what went wrong after getting a ride out of the wilderness by Deschutes County Search and Rescue
    • By Lisa Sipe
    • Dec 23, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Soldering Silver Stacked Rings Class

Soldering Silver Stacked Rings Class - DIY Cave

Fri., June 10, 6:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Jack Harvel

  • Future Battles Over Guns

    Future Battles Over Guns

    A string of mass shootings reignited conversations about gun control, and activists see paths to reducing gun violence in Oregon
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 8, 2022
  • St. Charles Employees Seek Union

    St. Charles Employees Seek Union

    300 St. Charles employees are attempting to join the nation's second-largest teachers union
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 8, 2022
  • Proposed Managed Camp Has a Site

    Proposed Managed Camp Has a Site

    A proposed managed houseless camp is a step closer to becoming a reality
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 8, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly June 9, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation