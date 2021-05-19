 Sick as a Dog | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 19, 2021 News » Local News

Sick as a Dog 

With Central Oregon lacking 24-hour emergency veterinary services, veterinarians are stepping up to treat patients

By

On May 1, Bend Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Clinic cut back its hours in response to a staffing shortage, leaving Central Oregon without a 24-hour emergency veterinary clinic.

The new hours are 2 pm to midnight on weekdays and 8 am to midnight on weekends. Without this critical service, some vets are stepping up and treating patients when an emergency arises.

COURTESY MARCO VERCH
  • Courtesy Marco Verch

"There are regular vets in town that have stepped up and are seeing their patients in the middle of the night," said Dr. Shalet Abraham, a vet at Bend Specialty and Emergency Clinic. "There are several practices in town that are doing on-call emergencies in the night until we're able to step back up and hire and have full 24/7 service again."

Without an emergency room, Abraham said pet owners should establish a relationship with a veterinarian in town and discuss options for emergency care. The clinic isn't cutting hours permanently, but for now the change is indefinite.

"That is our ultimate goal, and our ultimate hope is to get back to 24/7 service, but we don't know exactly when the timeline on that will be," Abraham said.

The issue could be tricky for people new in town who haven't had a chance to meet a local vet, and for tourists who bring their pets to Bend.

"It's gonna be a little tougher for that for them, unfortunately, than the people who have regular vets here in town," Abraham said. "They may need to make some phone calls around to some regular events and see if somebody would be able to come in and see them. Or, worst case scenario they may have to drive to either Southern Oregon or Eugene. That's where the closest other 24-hour hospitals are right now."

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Transportation Transformation
Letters to the Editor 5/20/21
The Center Must Hold. Oregon Politicians Should Return to It.
Those Who Wish the Woman in the Window Dead
We Tried All of the Dandy's Shakes So You Don't Have To
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Santa Uncensored

    Santa Uncensored

    A retired mall Santa shares some of his most bizarre (and moving) experiences
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 18, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
2021 Made in Sisters Tour

2021 Made in Sisters Tour - Five Pine Conference Center

Fri., May 21, 11:30 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Transportation Transformation

    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 19, 2021
    How the 2020 transportation bond will change travel in Bend More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Por Jack Harvel Tracudico por Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • May 19, 2021
    La gobernadora Kate Brown anuncia la suspensión del mandato del uso del cubrebocas en ciertos lugares para las personas vacunadas More »

  • Local News »

    Mask Off

    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 18, 2021
    Gov Kate Brown announces lifting of mask mandates for vaccinated people in certain settings—but schools, public transportation and health care among the places mandates remain in place More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 19-26, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

Restaurant Guide

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation