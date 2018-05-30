Side Notes 

click to enlarge Pxhere

Plans for a restaurant with a drive-thru coffee shop could take over the old church building

By Chris Miller

On Wednesday, June 6 at 9:30 am, organizers will hold a public meeting at 1225 NE 3rd Street to discuss turning the property currently occupied by the Platypus Pub/Brew Shop into a drive-thru coffee shop. According to the City of Bend's Planning and Engineering Department's project information webpage, the project application involves a "Starbucks with drive-thru." The public meeting is required because the drive-thru portion of the proposed 2,000-square foot restaurant would require a conditional-use permit, according to City of Bend Senior Planner, Aaron Henson. Henson said the owners of the property filled out their applications before having the required public meeting to get local input.

The Platypus Pub site was targeted for redevelopment before the new owners purchased it in 2016. That redevelopment included a strip mall that was proposed that never went anywhere, Henson said.





Fed up with gun violence? Head to Troy Field to see what Oregon's trying to do to solve it

By Chris Miller

Orange! It's the new flower in the end of a gun barrel. Don't get the reference? During the Vietnam War, hippies would place flowers down the barrel of National Guardsmens' rifles in protest of the war. Now students and other people—who've grown tired of gun violence—will don orange tie-dyes in solidarity against gun violence.

This year's Wear Orange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day is scheduled for Saturday, June 2. The Bend Wear Orange Event—Popsicles in the Park—will include music and speakers such as Paul Kemp, the organizer of Initiative Petition 44—which in part would make gun owners in Oregon use trigger locks and would be held liable for injuries caused by their guns. Bend is home to the Central Oregon Moms Demand Action group, which has grown from a handful of members to well over 500, according to the group's new leader, Lindsay Shaver.

"Membership is going up almost weekly as we see these incidents (like the school shooting at an Indiana middle school on May 25) happening," Shaver told the Source Weekly. "There's not that feeling of those things don't happen here anymore. It's more being prepared for when that does happen."

In 2013, a group of teens at a Chicago high school asked students to wear orange to raise awareness about gun violence after then 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed. A week prior, Pendleton had performed at President Obama's second inaugural parade.

Formed in December 2012 after the Sandy Hook shooting, Moms Demand Action, a program of Everytown for Gun Safety, has mobilized mothers across the country to become the largest grassroots movement working to reduce gun violence. The Bend chapter has been around since 2014 and has participated in the Wear Orange Day for the past three years.

"I think we're seeing an increase in our youth wanting to be more involved," Shaver said of the expanding events nationwide, and the growth of the group locally.

Shaver said she was raised in Tillamook in an outdoorsy family that hunted and fished, but doesn't understand people who don't want to have a conversation about gun safety.

"It's so strange to me to meet people who feel so strongly about not being told what to do with their guns," Shaver said.

Tie-Dye Orange Event

Wed., May 30, 4 pm to 5:30pm

Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend

Wear Orange Day

June 2, 1-3 pm

Troy Field, 51 Louisiana Ave., Bend

Hiker Finds Body East of Bend



Investigators can't yet confirm it's that of a missing Bend woman

By Nicole Vulcan

A hiker was walking east of Bend last Saturday when he encountered what he believed to be a human body. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff, the hiker was about 21 miles east of Bend when he came across the body, wrapped in a tarp. Detectives from Bend Police and the Sheriff's office came to the scene.

Based on what they found, law enforcement officials believe the remains are those of Sara Gomez, 24, a Bend woman who hasn't been seen since Feb. 19. Gomez's former boyfriend, Brian Penner, was the sole suspect in the case, officials said. Penner died while in custody in March from what investigators say was suicide by asphyxiation.

Investigators are working to identify the body found Saturday, but say it may take several weeks.

"Bend Police Chief Jim Porter, D.A. John Hummel and I believe that this is the body of Sara Gomez, but it will take the conclusion of the Medical Examiner's investigation to confirm the identity of the human remains," shared Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson in a Saturday press release. "Our thoughts and prayers have been with Ms. Gomez's family since her disappearance and if the remains are determined to be her, our hope is it will bring her family some closure." Editor's note: This story first appeared at BendSource.com Sunday morning.