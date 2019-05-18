Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 08, 2018 News » Local News

Blue Line Safety Zone Now Offered at DCSO 

The two parking spots are for safe internet transactions and other exchanges

By
The new Blue Line Safety Zone at the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office - DESCHUTES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
  • The new Blue Line Safety Zone at the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

Recently, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office created two parking spaces in its parking lot off NE Jamison Street, near Hwy. 20 for a safe space to do Craigslist-type transactions and other things like exchanging children between parents.

The spots, called "Blue Line Safety Zone" are clearly marked and in a well-lit area, according to the DSCO's press release. By providing the spaces, the Sheriff's Office is hoping to deter people who would take advantage or do harm to people in these type of transactions, which has happened in the past country-wide, especially with internet sales scams.

Sheriff L. Shane Nelson said in a statement: "Law enforcement is known as the Thin Blue Line, protecting our community by delivering superior public safety and service. Our office strives to be as proactive as we can be in delivering this service. The Sheriff's Blue Line Safety Zone provides a safer, video recorded public area for parent exchanges of children as well as in person transactions following online sales."

According to the DCSO, the area is under 24-hour video surveillance. The deputies won't get involved in, or directly monitor the transactions, but the DCSO said if the need arises, they would have video available to refer back to. The Sheriff's Office reminds people to call 911 from the parking spaces if an emergency comes up.

The DCSO said people should remember that buying items from an online service and meeting someone you don't know comes with inherent risks. People should always exercise caution and chose a public location when completing these kinds of transactions.


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Shane Nelson, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 8-15, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    10 Lakes, 10 Days

    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Aug 8, 2018
    The wild world doesn't halt for the 9 to 5. Knocking more spots off the summer bucket list, with a city-to-woods commute More »

  • Local News »

    Franklin Tunnel Revival?

    • by Chris Miller
    • Aug 8, 2018
    BCD looks to turn underpass into a work of art More »

  • Local News »

    State of the County

    • by Jaclyn Brandt
    • Aug 8, 2018
    Commissioners weigh in on the biggest issues facing Deschutes County More »
  • More »

More by Chris Miller

Readers also liked…

  • Yes, In My Backyard

    Yes, In My Backyard

    Bend group wants a strong, vibrant community built around housing and transportation for all
    • by Chris Miller
    • May 2, 2018
  • Attack of La Niña

    Attack of La Niña

    Because we know you love to talk about the weather, here's a look at what just happened and what's next.
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Jan 25, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation