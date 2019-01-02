Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 02, 2019 News » Local News

Signs of Progress 

In housing, runway reconstruction and other areas, Redmond continues its rapid expansion

By
Redmond's population has very nearly doubled since 2000. Population estimates from 2017 put Redmond at 30,011 people in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau—up from 26,212 in 2010, and 15,515 in 2000.
BENDSOURCE.COM
  • Bendsource.com

Tackling affordable housing

Like Bend, housing affordability is a huge issue in Redmond. Redmond, however, faces a higher rate of poverty than Bend, and a far lower overall household income.

To tackle issues of housing affordability, the City of Redmond awarded Housing Works a $450,000 Community Block Grant in November, allowing Housing Works to buy a 1.97-acre parcel in Redmond's Mid-Town area, where they'll build 48 residential apartments meant for people earning at or below 80 percent median income. In November, Redmond lost out to Bend in a new state pilot program aimed at increasing affordable housing stock by allowing annexation of new land into the city's Urban Growth Boundary.

Runway expansion

As the region's population grows, so does the need for expanded airport services. In December, United announced non-stop service from Redmond to Chicago will start in June, making East Coast destinations more accessible.



A $10 million expansion of the runway at Roberts Field, the regional airport owned by the City of Redmond, was completed Oct. 29. The project kicked off in February, making the runway 7,006 feet long and 100 feet wide.

"This runway reconstruction is one more example of our continued investment in airport infrastructure," stated Mayor George Endicott in a news release. "The community benefits from a safer, more efficient airport and the economic dividends these investments will yield over the next twenty years."

Other changes at Roberts Field: Increased parking fees. The daily rate increased from $10 to $15 as of Jan. 1, and the airport has plans to add 300 more spaces. Airport officials say the current parking lot, which has 1,150 spaces, has reached capacity several times.

A need for more library services

Redmond has just one library—one built for a city of 12,000 people that includes just 18 computers and between 50,000 and 60,000 books. A recent capital plan released by the Deschutes Public Library system—which includes Bend, Redmond and La Pine libraries—stated that Redmond could use a library with two-thirds of increased space. DPL's plan estimated that a new "high-end" library would cost about $31 million, which would require replacing the current building with a new one. This fall, DPL is expected to decide whether to go out for a county bond to cover expansion and enhancement of services across the library system. This report was compiled by Isaac Biehl and Nicole Vulcan

Some of the contrasts can be demonstrated by the data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Poverty Rate:
City of Redmond, 16.2 percent
City of Bend, 10,9 percent

Median household income:
City of Redmond, $50,646
City of Bend, $60,563

Median gross rent:
City of Redmond, $948
City of Bend, $1,107

Median home value:
City of Redmond, $223,700
City of Bend, $326,000
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 2- 9, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Redmond

    • Jan 2, 2019
    Housing affordability. Increased traffic. Brew culture. Bike park love. More »

  • Local News »

    Wasted in Bend

    • by Suzanne Johnson
    • Jan 2, 2019
    Locals make an effort to minimize food waste More »

  • Local News »

    Cultivating the Arts

    • by Keely Damara
    • Jan 2, 2019
    As Redmond grows, public art blossoms More »
  • More »

More by The Source Staff

Readers also liked…

  • Five in the Race

    Five in the Race

    Meet the Democratic candidates vying for Greg Walden's seat
    • by Magdalena Bokowa
    • Nov 23, 2017
  • ApocEclipse BEND

    ApocEclipse BEND

    Bend Residents will have all the headaches of the Great American Eclipse but without benefit of actually seeing it
    • by Christian Trejbal
    • Jun 14, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation