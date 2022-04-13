 San Simón Team Opens The Flamingo Room | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 13, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

San Simón Team Opens The Flamingo Room 

By

The owners of San Simón, voted Best Bar by Source Weekly readers in 2021, have opened a new venture off Century Drive. The Flamingo Room features a warm-weather, "vaguely Equatorial" feel, inspired, as co-owner Brian Trottier said, "from different pockets of the globe, but not any one element." The drinks run the gamut but are largely inspired by the staff's travels to areas around the Equator. With over 300 plants, corrugated metal design elements and many drinks that focus on rum and mezcal, the vibe inside is tropical—but don't call it a tiki bar, Trottier said.

COURTESY THE FLAMINGO ROOM
  • Courtesy The Flamingo Room

As for food items, the menu has a similar approach as San Simón's, with guests presented with a checklist of items from which they can choose what they want. At The Flamingo Room, the focus is on snack plates and dips, with nearly the entire menu being vegetarian. Also available: Masa Empanadas, the vegetarian pop-up business started by recent transplants Emanuel Columbo and Roland Bello during the pandemic.

The Flamingo Room is now open seven days a week from 4pm to late, and is located at 70 SW Century Drive, Suite 130, in Bend.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Jesse Daniel w/ Summer Dean at Volcanic

Staff Pick
Jesse Daniel w/ Summer Dean at Volcanic - Volcanic Theatre Pub

Wed., April 13, 8-11 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 13-19, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation