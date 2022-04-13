San Simón Team Opens The Flamingo Room 

The owners of San Simón, voted Best Bar by Source Weekly readers in 2021, have opened a new venture off Century Drive. The Flamingo Room features a warm-weather, "vaguely Equatorial" feel, inspired, as co-owner Brian Trottier said, "from different pockets of the globe, but not any one element." The drinks run the gamut but are largely inspired by the staff's travels to areas around the Equator. With over 300 plants, corrugated metal design elements and many drinks that focus on rum and mezcal, the vibe inside is tropical—but don't call it a tiki bar, Trottier said.



Courtesy The Flamingo Room

As for food items, the menu has a similar approach as San Simón's, with guests presented with a checklist of items from which they can choose what they want. At The Flamingo Room, the focus is on snack plates and dips, with nearly the entire menu being vegetarian. Also available: Masa Empanadas, the vegetarian pop-up business started by recent transplants Emanuel Columbo and Roland Bello during the pandemic.

The Flamingo Room is now open seven days a week from 4pm to late, and is located at 70 SW Century Drive, Suite 130, in Bend.