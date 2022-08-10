 Sisters Art Works | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
August 10, 2022 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Sisters Art Works 

The intimate stage has become the venue of the summer

By

For those who haven't heard yet, there's been something brewing in Sisters this summer. Throughout the season, Sisters Art Works has acted as a communal backyard for those lucky enough to see a show there, put on by the folks at Sisters Folk Festival. The small stage behind the SFF headquarters looks out onto a small lawn lined with chairs, people on apartment balconies dancing up above and some of the prettiest sunsets. Audiences are treated to an up-close-and-personal listening experience and mountain views. I don't want to trigger anyone's FOMO for those who haven't made it, but the lineup has been fantastic. 

click to enlarge Sisters Art Works is the venue of the summer! - CHRIS WILLIAMS
MarchFourth marched on early in July with a huge ensemble of horns and drums. Rising Appalachia took the stage July 21 and had the audience grooving. Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) appeared July 30 with the audience in awe of the exceptional musicianship. Folk legend Tim O'Brian was there last week, and now to top off the summer the venue will host Southern Avenue and Jontavious Willis for a night of gritty blues. 

With the addition of much great summer music, the Sisters Art Works shows only add to the strong reputation Sisters has built as a music town.


SFF Presents: Southern Avenue and Jontavious Willis
Thu., Aug 11. 7pm
Sisters Artworks
204 West Adams, Sisters
$35
Tickets on BendTicket.com

