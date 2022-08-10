For those who haven't heard yet, there's been something brewing in Sisters this summer. Throughout the season, Sisters Art Works has acted as a communal backyard for those lucky enough to see a show there, put on by the folks at Sisters Folk Festival. The small stage behind the SFF headquarters looks out onto a small lawn lined with chairs, people on apartment balconies dancing up above and some of the prettiest sunsets. Audiences are treated to an up-close-and-personal listening experience and mountain views. I don't want to trigger anyone's FOMO for those who haven't made it, but the lineup has been fantastic.

click to enlarge Chris Williams

Sisters Art Works is the venue of the summer!

MarchFourth marched on early in July with a huge ensemble of horns and drums. Rising Appalachia took the stage July 21 and had the audience grooving. Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) appeared July 30 with the audience in awe of the exceptional musicianship. Folk legend Tim O'Brian was there last week, and now to top off the summer the venue will host Southern Avenue and Jontavious Willis for a night of gritty blues.

With the addition of much great summer music, the Sisters Art Works shows only add to the strong reputation Sisters has built as a music town.



SFF Presents: Southern Avenue and Jontavious Willis

Thu., Aug 11. 7pm

Sisters Artworks

204 West Adams, Sisters

$35

Tickets on BendTicket.com