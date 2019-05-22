Sisters Farmers Market Has a New Day and Time 

The Sisters Farmers Market will have its first day of the season on Sunday, June 2 from 11am to 2pm, at Fir Street Park. In addition to a new day and time for this year's market—which runs through Sept. 30—organizers say they'll be offering new activities including yoga on the lawn and the Sisters Sunday Showcase, which will include live music, talent shows in June and August, and a Tea & Poetry Day. Kids can also take part in activities including performance workshops and crafts peppered throughout the summer, as well as splashing in the park's splash park.

TL Brown

In addition to local produce, the Sisters Farmers Market offers family friendly fun.

Sisters Farmers Market

Sun. June 2-Sun. Sept. 30

Fir Street Park

150 N. Fir St., Sisters

sistersfarmersmarket.com