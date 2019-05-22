Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 22, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Sisters Farmers Market Has a New Day and Time 

By

The Sisters Farmers Market will have its first day of the season on Sunday, June 2 from 11am to 2pm, at Fir Street Park. In addition to a new day and time for this year's market—which runs through Sept. 30—organizers say they'll be offering new activities including yoga on the lawn and the Sisters Sunday Showcase, which will include live music, talent shows in June and August, and a Tea & Poetry Day. Kids can also take part in activities including performance workshops and crafts peppered throughout the summer, as well as splashing in the park's splash park.

In addition to local produce, the Sisters Farmers Market offers family friendly fun. - TL BROWN
  • TL Brown
  • In addition to local produce, the Sisters Farmers Market offers family friendly fun.

Sisters Farmers Market
Sun. June 2-Sun. Sept. 30
Fir Street Park
150 N. Fir St., Sisters
sistersfarmersmarket.com

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 22-29, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation