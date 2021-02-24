 Sisters: Great Views, Awesome People | Central Oregon Visitors Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 24, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Sisters: Great Views, Awesome People 

An active and creative community with plenty of charm to be found

By

For those looking for a quieter life than Bend affords, Sisters' small-town charm combined with its cultural wealth make it an amazing place to live. Home to the Sisters Folk Fest and the Sisters Quilt Show, the town attracts creatives, retirees, cowpokes and those looking to escape city life for something far more serene. An itinerary for a typical Saturday shows just how attractive the town can be.

A dreamy day in Sisters starts with a stop at Angelina's Bakery and Cafe on Main Avenue. There you will find innumerable tasty morsels, many gluten free, vegan and sweetened with agave. Soups, salads, curry and more served for lunch, plus, exquisite coffee or tea. My personal favorite order is the jam-jam and a non-dairy chai. What's a jam-jam you ask? Lemon poppy seed crumbly scone molded with a slightly concave glazed base and a pool of raspberry tart in the middle. So good.  

It&#39;s not hard to have a good day in Sisters, but starting at Angeline&#39;s is a sure way to have a great one. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • It's not hard to have a good day in Sisters, but starting at Angeline's is a sure way to have a great one.

From a leisurely breakfast, walk a block to the main drag. Saunter through town and check out everything from organic produce and quilts to tourist kitsch for gifts and beyond. Nature's Bling, a curated collection of rocks, gems and other fun trinkets, is my favorite post on the Sisters esplanade. 

Not up for shopping? Looking for adventure? Stroll up to Three Creeks or around the Metolius River, both a 30-minute drive. A little closer in, check out Whychus Creek from Creekside Park or enjoy the playground and Veteran's Memorial Garden at Village Green City Park.

Between Sisters and the even smaller hamlet of Terrebonne, you'll find an unmatched lunch stop, Rainshadow Organics. From a gourmet chef in the farm kitchen, to locally grown, organic, farm-to-table ingredients, lunch never tasted so good. With a seasonal, constantly changing menu, one delicious treat is the oven-fired pizza made to order in a custom outdoor brick oven adjacent to the farm stand and kitchen. While you're at the farm, be sure to peruse the fields and say hi to the turkey, chickens, guinea hens and other creatures inhabiting the farm.  

SCP Hotel Redmond offers amazing views from its rooftop bar. - DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
  • SCP Hotel Redmond offers amazing views from its rooftop bar.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Nearby, Faith Hope and Charity Vineyard also makes for a lovely mid-day excursion. 

For the especially adventurous, on the route from Sisters to Terrebonne, where you'll find the farm and vineyard, you'll also find a well-established scenic bikeway. 

As the sun begins to set, dinner and a show should be in the cards. You won't want to miss out on the burger at Sister's Saloon and Ranch Grill, or the fires, for that matter. If you're feeling lucky, sidle up to the bar adjacent to the restaurant and sample some of the local brews on tap. 

To top off your day exploring Sisters, cross your fingers for a concert at The Belfry. A rustic old church gone music venue, The Belfry overflows with the charm of an old town restored—as does the rest of Sisters. 

Neighborhood: Sisters

Who lives here: Families, artists, working professionals and retirees.

Housing stock: Detached single family and townhomes.

Median sales price: $517,746

Reasons why people move here: Small town, Western feel, art scene and proximity to nature.

Parks: Village Green Park, Creekside Park and Fir Street Park.

Public schools: Sisters School District.

Report summary provided by: Central Oregon Association of REALTORS

SCP Hotel Redmond offers amazing views from its rooftop bar. - DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
  • SCP Hotel Redmond offers amazing views from its rooftop bar.

Neighborhood: Redmond

Who lives here: Young families, working professionals and retirees.

Housing stock: Mostly single family detached.

Median sales price: $381,474

Reasons why people move here: Lower housing costs, small town feel, great restaurants and proximity to nature.

Parks: Redmond Area Park and Recreation District.

Public Schools: Redmond School District

Report summary provided by: Central Oregon Association of REALTORS

About The Author

K.M. Collins

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Midtown Rising
Letters to the Editor 2/25/21
In Pandemic Response, Embrace the Gray
Letters to the Editor 2/18/21
Forging the West
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More in Central Oregon Visitors Guide

More Central Oregon Visitors Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Community Dance Break!....just 10 minutes

Community Dance Break!....just 10 minutes

Wed., Feb. 24, 12:30-12:40 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

The 2021 Central Oregon Pet Palooza is here!

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Central Oregon Visitors Guide

More by K.M. Collins

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 24-March 3, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation