Sisters: Great Views, Awesome People 

For those looking for a quieter life than Bend affords, Sisters' small-town charm combined with its cultural wealth make it an amazing place to live. Home to the Sisters Folk Fest and the Sisters Quilt Show, the town attracts creatives, retirees, cowpokes and those looking to escape city life for something far more serene. An itinerary for a typical Saturday shows just how attractive the town can be.

A dreamy day in Sisters starts with a stop at Angelina's Bakery and Cafe on Main Avenue. There you will find innumerable tasty morsels, many gluten free, vegan and sweetened with agave. Soups, salads, curry and more served for lunch, plus, exquisite coffee or tea. My personal favorite order is the jam-jam and a non-dairy chai. What's a jam-jam you ask? Lemon poppy seed crumbly scone molded with a slightly concave glazed base and a pool of raspberry tart in the middle. So good.

It's not hard to have a good day in Sisters, but starting at Angeline's is a sure way to have a great one.

From a leisurely breakfast, walk a block to the main drag. Saunter through town and check out everything from organic produce and quilts to tourist kitsch for gifts and beyond. Nature's Bling, a curated collection of rocks, gems and other fun trinkets, is my favorite post on the Sisters esplanade.

Not up for shopping? Looking for adventure? Stroll up to Three Creeks or around the Metolius River, both a 30-minute drive. A little closer in, check out Whychus Creek from Creekside Park or enjoy the playground and Veteran's Memorial Garden at Village Green City Park.

Between Sisters and the even smaller hamlet of Terrebonne, you'll find an unmatched lunch stop, Rainshadow Organics. From a gourmet chef in the farm kitchen, to locally grown, organic, farm-to-table ingredients, lunch never tasted so good. With a seasonal, constantly changing menu, one delicious treat is the oven-fired pizza made to order in a custom outdoor brick oven adjacent to the farm stand and kitchen. While you're at the farm, be sure to peruse the fields and say hi to the turkey, chickens, guinea hens and other creatures inhabiting the farm.

Nearby, Faith Hope and Charity Vineyard also makes for a lovely mid-day excursion.

For the especially adventurous, on the route from Sisters to Terrebonne, where you'll find the farm and vineyard, you'll also find a well-established scenic bikeway.

As the sun begins to set, dinner and a show should be in the cards. You won't want to miss out on the burger at Sister's Saloon and Ranch Grill, or the fires, for that matter. If you're feeling lucky, sidle up to the bar adjacent to the restaurant and sample some of the local brews on tap.

To top off your day exploring Sisters, cross your fingers for a concert at The Belfry. A rustic old church gone music venue, The Belfry overflows with the charm of an old town restored—as does the rest of Sisters.

Neighborhood: Sisters

Who lives here: Families, artists, working professionals and retirees.

Housing stock: Detached single family and townhomes.

Median sales price: $517,746

Reasons why people move here: Small town, Western feel, art scene and proximity to nature.

Parks: Village Green Park, Creekside Park and Fir Street Park.

Public schools: Sisters School District.

Report summary provided by: Central Oregon Association of REALTORS

Neighborhood: Redmond

Who lives here: Young families, working professionals and retirees.

Housing stock: Mostly single family detached.

Median sales price: $381,474

Reasons why people move here: Lower housing costs, small town feel, great restaurants and proximity to nature.

Parks: Redmond Area Park and Recreation District.

Public Schools: Redmond School District

Report summary provided by: Central Oregon Association of REALTORS