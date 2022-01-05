Ski, Eat and Chill at Elk Lake 

A popular winter sport destination located 25 miles southwest of Bend is hosting a moonlight ski and bite event that features a unique and chilly experience for those who seek good food and better night skiing.

The event, hosted by Elk Lake Resort, features a ski down Trail 5, boasting a 1,500-foot descent and a 4% grade leading down to Sparks Lake. (The trail begins at Dutchman Flat Sno Park and ends at Elk Lake Resort.) Less experienced skiers are encouraged to arrive at the 4pm start time so they have ample time to ski their way to the end of the trail. More experienced guests have the option of a 6pm leave slot. After burning a few calories, at 8pm skiing guests are served a three-course gourmet dinner that includes broccoli and cheddar soup, steak and dessert. A full menu can be found at the Elk Lake Resort website. Following dinner, at 9:30pm participants are then shuttled back to their parked cars at the beginning of the trail via Snowcat Transport.

Courtesy Unsplash

The event is set to take place on Jan. 17, with two more dates in February and March to follow. The price per ticket is set at $90, plus a 20% resort service fee.

Reservations are required, as is a Sno Park Permit for parking at The Dutchman Flat Sno Park. Parking permit applications can be found at the oregon.gov website.

Moonlight ski and bite

Mon., Jan. 17, 4-9:30pm

Elk Lake Resort

60000 Century Dr. Bend

elklakeresort.net/winter/moonlight-ski-and-bite/

$90