Thousands flock to Mt Bachelor every ski season to shred some of the mountain's 121 runs, but of those thousands a handful have gotten hurt, or worse, over the past few seasons. Last year three people died on the mountain, two from colliding into trees and logs while traveling at high speeds and the other from suffocation after becoming submerged in a tree well.

Mt. Bachelor is facing at least two lawsuits over alleged unsafe conditions. The first stems from two deaths that occurred in March 2018 when a skier and snowboarder fell into tree wells on the same day, and the second is over the January 2021 crash that resulted in the death of nine-year-old Brecken Boice. Mt. Bachelor introduced lower-priced passes this year for those willing to sign a liability waiver, citing the risk of lawsuits in the outdoor industry. People who sign the waiver can save $250 on an adult season pass.

Like any outdoor adventure sport, it's impossible to remove all risk from mountain sports, but there are steps people can take to minimize risk on the slopes. Betsy Norsen, director of mountain operations at Mt. Bachelor, says a good place for skiers and snowboarders to educate themselves on responsible skiing is the National Ski Areas Association's Your Responsibility Code.

The code mostly advocates for being aware of your surroundings, staying in control of yourself and knowing the unwritten rules of the mountain, such as stopping somewhere you're visible, remembering that downhill skiers have the right-of-way and preventing runaway equipment. Skiers also have a duty to know what they're capable of.

"It's the responsibility of the skier to know, 'Oh, this lift serves expert only terrain. I'm not an expert, I shouldn't ride that lift. Oh, this lift serves just all beginners, I'm a beginner, I should go,'" Norsen said.

Skiers should also be aware of the condition of the mountain and how they'd fare on it. Icier slopes are more difficult to maintain control on than if there's a fresh layer of powder and could turn that blue run into something a bit trickier than one would expect.

"Even on the iciest day, there's always going to be something in the lower mountain, that beginner areas—it's not going to be icy, a groomed run," Norson said. "There's always going to be information on the conditions page to the website or you just look through the webcam."

Fresh powder is good for maintaining more control on the mountain but does increase the risk of tree wells. Tree wells form when snow accumulates around a tree but not under the lower branches, leaving an area of soft unstable snow in the center that can collapse under pressure. Norsen said it's best to bring a friend if you're planning on tree skiing, and to stick to groomed paths if skiing solo.

Perhaps the most dangerous activity during a trip to the mountain is the commute. Norson said knowing the capabilities of the cars and tires as well as road conditions is key for people trekking up a mountain.

"You spin out and then you cause the backup and cause a hazard for the people, so making smart decisions with your commute to the mountain some days is a ride on the bus," Norson said.

Mostly, it's just smart to plan accordingly when visiting the mountain. Know what the terrain is like, what gear is needed and what skill level you are. Mt. Bachelor is anticipating a Nov. 25 start date to the season, which could run through May with the right weather conditions.