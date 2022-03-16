It's a bird! It's a plane! Oh, wait, it's actually some huge birds! From March 19-26 the High Desert Museum will return with a slate of spring programming that includes Sky Hunters, back after a two-year hiatus. The museum will showcase its various raptors on a rotating display.



"The team practices with numerous birds and a small handful are selected every day," said Becca Burda, the Museum's communications manager. "I sat in on a practice run earlier this week and both turkey vultures were flown along with a barn owl, great horned owl and raven." Participants will see the birds fly right over their heads, creating a moment to experience the grace and beauty that can come in a package of so much power.

click to enlarge Courtesy High Desert Museum

Participants watch an owl take flight through the crowd.

According to Burda, some of the raptors at the museum "are here because of human causes, but they all have varied origin stories. The eagles are all here because of car strikes. Some of the birds were found as fledglings, or near fledgling, and picked up by humans on the assumption they were abandoned (often not the case) and thus quickly got imprinted to humans. Some are retired falconry birds." Sky Hunters will not only allow participants an intimate experience with wildlife, but presents an opportunity to learn how to be better stewards of nature, too.

Tickets to the Sky Hunters program are $5 with shows running from 11am-2pm daily through the week.



Sky Hunters

March 19-26 11am-2pm

High Desert Museum

59800 U.S. Highway 97, Bend

$5