 Sky Hunters | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 16, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Sky Hunters 

Experience nature as it flies right overhead

By

It's a bird! It's a plane! Oh, wait, it's actually some huge birds! From March 19-26 the High Desert Museum will return with a slate of spring programming that includes Sky Hunters, back after a two-year hiatus. The museum will showcase its various raptors on a rotating display.

"The team practices with numerous birds and a small handful are selected every day," said Becca Burda, the Museum's communications manager. "I sat in on a practice run earlier this week and both turkey vultures were flown along with a barn owl, great horned owl and raven." Participants will see the birds fly right over their heads, creating a moment to experience the grace and beauty that can come in a package of so much power.

click to enlarge Participants watch an owl take flight through the crowd. - COURTESY HIGH DESERT MUSEUM
  • Courtesy High Desert Museum
  • Participants watch an owl take flight through the crowd.

According to Burda, some of the raptors at the museum "are here because of human causes, but they all have varied origin stories. The eagles are all here because of car strikes. Some of the birds were found as fledglings, or near fledgling, and picked up by humans on the assumption they were abandoned (often not the case) and thus quickly got imprinted to humans. Some are retired falconry birds." Sky Hunters will not only allow participants an intimate experience with wildlife, but presents an opportunity to learn how to be better stewards of nature, too.

Tickets to the Sky Hunters program are $5 with shows running from 11am-2pm daily through the week.


Sky Hunters
March 19-26 11am-2pm
High Desert Museum
59800 U.S. Highway 97, Bend
$5

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Youth Cooking Camp-Hogwarts Food

Youth Cooking Camp-Hogwarts Food - Kindred Creative Kitchen

Mon., March 21, 11 a.m. & 6 p.m., Tue., March 22, 11 a.m. and Wed., March 23, 11 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Chris Williams

  • Finding Love Fast

    Finding Love Fast

    General Duffy's is connecting potential Valentine's Day matches at its upcoming speed dating event
    • By Chris Williams
    • Feb 9, 2022
  • Five Ore-lympians Make It to Beijing

    Five Ore-lympians Make It to Beijing

    Three downhill racers, one high flying snowboarder and one Paralympic racer set their sights for winter in Beijing.
    • By Chris Williams
    • Feb 2, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 17-23, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation