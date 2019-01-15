Search
January 15, 2019 News » Local News

Slowing it Down 

New speed limits for the city of Bend start this month

By
The state of Oregon and the City of Bend have implemented a few new laws and policies in the new year, from road kill to the downtown parking scene – and now speed limits.

You don't want to be the one who misses these updates and ends up with a ticket. 

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
    Here are the sections of road getting different speed limits:



  • O.B Riley Rd. between Hardy Rd. and Cooley Rd. - 45mph to 40mph.
  • Boyd Acres Road from Butler Market Rd. to Morningstar Dr. - 40mph to 35mph.
  • American Lane from Reed Market Rd. to Brosterhous Rd. - not posted to 35mph.

    To make sure you don't miss these updates, the new signs will have orange flags on top for the first few weeks to get your attention.

    These new speed limits are based off of requests by the community and traffic studies done by the Department of Transportation. With it being winter, it's especially important to pay attention to these changes and road conditions.
