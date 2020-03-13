 Small Group of State Legislators Will Meet Next Week | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 13, 2020 News » Local News

Small Group of State Legislators Will Meet Next Week 

Sen. Tim Knopp will represent Central Oregon on the Special Joint Committee for Coronavirus Response

By
Some members of the Oregon Legislature will meet virtually as the Special Joint Committee on Coronavirus Response. The Legislature has not yet announced the timeline and location of the meetings.

click image Twelve members of the Oregon State Legislature will meet online next week to ramp up the State's efforts towards slowing the spread of the coronavirus. - WIKIMEDIA
  • Wikimedia
  • Twelve members of the Oregon State Legislature will meet online next week to ramp up the State's efforts towards slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The purpose of the committee is to quickly make recommendations for legislative action to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The committee will work to:

  • Provide short-term economic relief to low-income workers and small businesses. This could include paid sick leave supported financially by the State.

  • Protect Oregonians from evictions and foreclosures

  • Evaluate and monitor statewide public health strategies for responding to COVID-19 and make necessary changes to empower the State to respond effectively

  • Recommend expedited budget and policy changes to the Oregon Legislature

Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend) is Central Oregon’s only representative on the 12-member committee.

“There’s a lot of questions about what is happening,” Knopp told the Source this morning. “The legislative branch holds the executive branch accountable for decisions that they are ultimately making right now. There is a lot of work to be done. We’ll explore what could make it easier for the agencies to be able to act in the crisis. Some agencies might not have all the tools that they need.”

Knopp has been on daily calls with the Oregon Health Authority and staff from other agencies working on coronavirus. Knopp was chosen for the committee because he is a member of the Senate Interim Committee on Health Care, and because of his experience working with small businesses.

“I have a business background so I can provide significant input on what businesses are going through; what decisions need to be made in terms of their staff,” Knopp said.

Knopp is committed to making sure people continue to earn a paycheck throughout the crisis.

“Many of these families just can’t stop getting money for a few weeks,” he said.

Will legislators set aside their partisan differences and work together for now?

"I believe this will bring people together," Knopp said. "Obviously the coronavirus is not going to discriminate based on area... This shouldn't be a partisan issue."

Knopp said the committee is likely to meet sometime next week.

Other Members of the Special Joint Committee on Coronavirus Response:



Senator Arnie Roblan (D-Coos Bay), Co-Chair
Rep. Paul Holvey (D-Eugene), Co-Chair
Senator Brian Boquist (R-Dallas)
Senator Elizabeth Steiner Hayward (D-NW Portland/Beaverton)
Senator Kathleen Taylor (D-Milwaukie)
Rep. Greg Barreto (R-Cove)
Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Happy Valley)
Rep. Paul Evans (D-Monmouth)
Rep. Raquel Moore-Green (R-Salem)
Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego)
Rep. Duane Stark (R-Grants Pass)

The first presumed case of COVID-19 in Deschutes County was reported March 11 by Deschutes County Public Health. As of March 13 at 9:30 a.m., there are 30 confirmed cases in Oregon across nine counties. Starting Monday, all schools across Oregon will close through the end of the month. Stay up to date with all the latest coronavirus news in Central Oregon at the Source’sCoronavirus HQ” page.

The Source is maintaining an active, growing list of event cancellations in Central Oregon. Check out our event cancellations in Central Oregon page, and email calendar@bendsource.com with updated event information.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 11-18, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Laurel Brauns

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation