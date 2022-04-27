 Smith Rock Spring Thing | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 27, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Smith Rock Spring Thing 

An annual spring cleanup at Smith Rock Returns

By

Smith Rock has seen a huge increase in visitors in the past few years. This is evidenced by any weekend trip out to the park where cars are seen to be parked to the pumpkin patch and sometimes beyond. Some estimates claim over 750,000 people visit the park each year.

In 2021 all Oregon state parks saw a record increase of visitors at 53,656,533, according to Oregonlive. This is up from the previous record-setting year in 2016 with 51,716,728 visitors. With this increased interest in natural areas comes the burdens of human impact. Smith Rock is no exception. In recent years the park has seen human-created social trails increasing, retaining walls deteriorating and many other signs of erosion. 

click to enlarge COURTESTY SMITH ROCK SPRING THING VIA FACEBOOK
  • Courtesty Smith Rock Spring Thing via Facebook

If interested in giving back to the popular state park, check out the annual Smith Rock Spring Thing hosted by the grassroots-nonprofit, Smith Rock Group, since 1993. The Spring Thing is back after a two-year hiatus, and is ready to get volunteers rocking! 

Leading up to the disbandment of the event caused by COVID, there were around 250 volunteers who showed up consistently. The volunteer groups separate into different projects of interest spread throughout the park. In the past these have included replacing wooden steps, improving water drainage systems on trails, enhancing campground amenities and repairing fences. 

The event is held for any recreator who uses the park. Past events pulled volunteers from all over Oregon, stretching to surrounding states. Pre-registration is required as well as proof of vaccination per park program requirements. It is an all-day event starting at 8am running until roughly 5pm. A light breakfast and tools will be provided. Volunteers of all ages will be invited to help out.

Smith Rock Spring Clean
April 30, 8am-5pm
Smith Rock State Park
Terrebonne, OR 97760
SmithRock.com/Annual-Smith-Rock-Spring-Thing
Free

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Hello, Storytime!

Hello, Storytime! - Roundabout Books

Wed., April 27, 10:30-11 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Chris Williams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly April 28, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation