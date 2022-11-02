 Go Here: Smith Rock Trail Party | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join now 
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become an Insider.
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 02, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Go Here: Smith Rock Trail Party 

With many visitors comes trail damage and user-made trails

By

Running and hiking the scenic trails of Central Oregon is popular with community members and visitors. With the flowing Deschutes River, magnificent rock formations and ever-changing nature, Smith Rock is a state park in Oregon that sees many recreators over the course of the year. And with many visitors, comes trail damage and user-made trails. 

These trails were made for hiking and they need your love and care. - COURTESY SMITH ROCK FACEBOOK
  • Courtesy Smith Rock Facebook
  • These trails were made for hiking and they need your love and care.

Trailkeepers and Go Beyond Racing are hosting a trail party event on Nov. 25 at 10am to repair the west end of Misery Ridge, at the junction of River Trail and Mesa Verde trail. 

Curtis Smith is a crew leader, trainer and project manager with Oregon Trailkeepers and lives in Redmond. He has been involved with volunteer trail work for over 15 years. Smith is the crew leader for this trail party and will direct attendees on repair work. Attendees will do rock work to repair and block off the user-made trails and improve the general area. User-made trails are made by hikers/runners that go off path.

"If three people walk over a natural area in Central Oregon, it takes 10 years for that damage to naturally heal," Smith said.

Almost all trail maintenance is done by volunteers, according to Smith. With hundreds of miles of trails around Oregon, there are very few paid employees that can make repairs, and that's why Oregon Trailkeepers rely on volunteers to keep the trails clean, safe and in good shape. 

"We really encourage people to volunteer," Smith said. "If you're a hiker, we suggest at least once a year, go out and help maintain trails."

To stay updated with trail maintenance parties, visit trailkeepersoforegon.org

Smith Rock Trail Party
Friday, Nov. 25, 10am
Smith Rock State Park
trailkeepersoforegon.org

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Know Flight: Birds of Prey

Know Flight: Birds of Prey - La Pine Public Library

Wed., Nov. 2
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Allie Noland

  • Go Here: Happy Girls Run

    Go Here: Happy Girls Run

    Happy Girls Run has been putting on races for over 10 years to provide a supportive and inclusive running environment for women.
    • By Allie Noland
    • Nov 2, 2022
  • Bend Witches Paddle the Deschutes

    Bend Witches Paddle the Deschutes

    A Bend-style Halloween event in support of MountainStar Family Relief Nursery
    • By Allie Noland
    • Oct 26, 2022
  • Pumpkin Waste: Alternatives to the Landfill

    Pumpkin Waste: Alternatives to the Landfill

    With 1 billion pounds of pumpkins tossed out each year, composting, feeding to livestock and baking new recipes are sustainable alternatives
    • By Allie Noland
    • Oct 26, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

The Source Weekly November 3, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation