August 23, 2018 News » Local News

Smoke Levels Explained 

If you love the outdoors, here's what the smoke advisory levels feel like. It's like a sadness rainbow!

By
On Thursday, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for a host of counties in Oregon—including Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties here in Central Oregon. That advisory is in effect until noon Friday.

Deschutes County's air quality has hovered in the "Red" or "Orange" category this week due to a rash of fires in Oregon and the wider region.

To help you interpret what that means, the Source has created this very handy, totally scientific and not-fake-news-at-all guide to what the smoke levels mean.



Editor's note: That last part was a joke. So is this:

click to enlarge WYATT GAINES
  • Wyatt Gaines

Big ups to our friends over at The Inlander for the smoky inspo... 
