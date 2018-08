Smoke Levels Explained 

O

click to enlarge Wyatt Gaines

n Thursday, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for a host of counties in Oregon—including Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties here in Central Oregon. That advisory is in effect until noon Friday.Deschutes County's air quality has hovered in the "Red" or "Orange" category this week due to a rash of fires in Oregon and the wider region.Editor's note: That last part was a joke. So is this:Big ups to our friends over at The Inlander for the smoky inspo...