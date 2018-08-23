Smoke Levels Explained 

O
n Thursday, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory
for a host of counties in Oregon—including Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties here in Central Oregon. That advisory is in effect until noon Friday.
Deschutes County's air quality
has hovered in the "Red" or "Orange" category this week due to a rash of fires in Oregon and the wider region.
To help you interpret what that means, the Source has created this very handy, totally scientific and not-fake-news-at-all guide to what the smoke levels mean.
Editor's note: That last part was a joke. So is this:
