January 15, 2019 News » Local News

SNAP Benefits Issuing Early 

DHS offering food benefits ahead of schedule in light of govt. shutdown

By
The partial federal government shutdown prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ask states to issue February’s benefits early for people who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for food security.

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIACOMMONS.COM
  • Wikimediacommons.com

The 615,405 Oregonians currently enrolled in SNAP will see their next monthly allocation by Jan. 20, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Human Services.

“We want to be clear that these are not additional funds that SNAP recipients are receiving, but an early issuance of February benefits,” Kim Fredlund, DHS self-sufficiency director said in the release. “Those who typically see additional funds added to their EBT card the first week of each month will see their February money by January 20, rather than at the beginning of next month.”



DHS is sending a letter to current SNAP participants about the change this week. DHS said SNAP participants should carefully budget their food benefits through February.

DHS said it is waiting on what to tell people who've reapplied for SNAP benefits up to Jan. 15. The early issuance will proceed, even if the federal government shutdown ends prior to Jan. 20, according to the DHS release.

If people are concerned about running out of SNAP benefits, they can contact 211Info to seek local food resources.

To find a local DHS office, go to www.oregon.gov/dhs and click on Office Locations.

Also check out the Source's listings of local sources of support for furloughed federal workers. 
