May 17, 2018 Scout » Play

Snow Fun 

A primer on our beautiful mountains

JEFFREY MURRAY
  • Jeffrey Murray

MT BACHELOR

Mt. Bachelor Resort has been open to the public since Dec. 19, 1958. It opened with one lift available to the public and now there are seven! It's now grown to one the sixth-largest ski area in the U.S.

Phone: 541-382-1709

Acres of Terrain: 4,300 acres of lift-accessible terrain/ 4,318 Skiable acres (with a hike to the Summit)

Elevation: 9068'

What to expect/pro tips:

The middle of the week is the best time to go

Iconic lift for locals: Red Chair — the first lift to open at the Main Lodge in 1965.

**Look for the Red Chair Beer from Deschutes Brewery

Lift Tickets Price: $54-$96/per day

**Carrousel FREE LIFT ticket, whenever lift is open.

Parking info:

Plentiful

Distance from towns:

Sunriver, 13 miles SE

Bend, 19 miles NE

Source staff fave runs: Devil's Backbone, West Bowls, Old Skyliners

click to enlarge Hoodoo ski area. - WIKIMEDIA
  • Wikimedia
  • Hoodoo ski area.

HOODOO

Hoodoo is better than an alternative, it's one of the best kept secrets. It's seldom crowded (if ever), with plenty of powder for all!

Phone: Snow: 541-822-3337 Office: 541-822-3799

Acres of terrain: 800 Acres of runs

Elevation: 5,703 ft

What to expect/pro tips:

Check out the night skiing!

Avg. Annual Snow Fall: 450", Lifts: 5

Distance from towns:

Bend, 44 miles W

Sunriver, 60 miles W

Source staff fave runs: Crater, Face

