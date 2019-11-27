Snow Worries, Brah 

W
ell, it wouldn't be the holiday season without big piles of snow, would it?
To help manage the roads and make sure driving conditions are safe, the City of Bend
sent out a press release this morning stating they've called out contracted services to support road cleanup.
-
Chris Miller
-
A car sits completely buried in the snow near downtown Bend.
To help make things easier for road workers (and to keep your vehicles from getting plowed in behind giant snow berms) the City is asking people with vehicles parked on residential streets to be moved off the road, if possible. This will better allow the plows to reach from curb to curb.
According to the release, around 75% of Bend's collectors and arterials have already been sanded or plowed. A plow team was out last night along with a crew that started at 2am this morning.
The City says its crews will continue this until 10pm tonight and contracted crews will continue on residential roads until all are plowed. On Thanksgiving there will be one shift of plows and sanders running from 4am to noon, and another running from noon until 8pm.