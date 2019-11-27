 Snow Worries, Brah | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 27, 2019 News » Local News

Snow Worries, Brah 

City of Bend urges community to get parked cars off roads to help with plowing

By
Well, it wouldn't be the holiday season without big piles of snow, would it?

To help manage the roads and make sure driving conditions are safe, the City of Bend sent out a press release this morning stating they've called out contracted services to support road cleanup.

click to enlarge A car sits completely buried in the snow near downtown Bend. - CHRIS MILLER
  • Chris Miller
  • A car sits completely buried in the snow near downtown Bend.
To help make things easier for road workers (and to keep your vehicles from getting plowed in behind giant snow berms) the City is asking people with vehicles parked on residential streets to be moved off the road, if possible. This will better allow the plows to reach from curb to curb.

According to the release, around 75% of Bend's collectors and arterials have already been sanded or plowed. A plow team was out last night along with a crew that started at 2am this morning.

The City says its crews will continue this until 10pm tonight and contracted crews will continue on residential roads until all are plowed. On Thanksgiving there will be one shift of plows and sanders running from 4am to noon, and another running from noon until 8pm.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 27-December 4, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Oldies but Goodies

    Oldies but Goodies

    At these antique stores, there really is something for everyone
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 27, 2019
  • Source Material

    Source Material

    Grammy Edition: And the nominees are...
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 27, 2019
  • From The Fire

    From The Fire

    Warm Springs native Blue Flamez sheds light on Native life through his music
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 27, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch...

    Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch...

    It was once an over-grazed range that became the home of Rajneeshpuram. Now another type of religion occupies the space, along with ranchers committed to land restoration
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Jul 5, 2018
  • The War Wages On

    The War Wages On

    Oregon will have 11 dedicated opioid treatment centers by 2019. Where—as a city, state and as a nation—are we in this raging opioid epidemic?
    • by Magdalena Bokowa
    • Jul 18, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation