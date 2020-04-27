 So Many Test Sites | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 27, 2020 News » Local News

So Many Test Sites 

Tight testing guidelines still apply, but many places now offer drive-thru testing in Bend, Redmond, Madras

By
People still have to fall under some fairly strict guidelines in order to get tested for COVID-19 in Central Oregon, but when it comes to drive-up sites to get a test, plenty of places are now open.

Here’s where you can go to get tested for COVID-19 in Central Oregon—provided  you are showing symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, persistent cough and body aches and have called ahead and set up an appointment.

click to enlarge ST. CHARLES HEALTH SYSTEM
  • St. Charles Health System

Family Care Center Bend (Urgent Care)
Regular hours are by appointment only, and testing hours are different from regular hours, being 7 AM-7 PM on Mon-Fri, Sat 8 AM-7 PM, and Sun 10 AM-7 PM. The location is 711 NE Irving Ave, Bend. Call 541-548-8088 to schedule a drive-through appointment.

Family Care Center Redmond (Primary Care)
Regular hours are from Mon-Thurs 10 AM-4 PM, and testing hours are during regular hours. The location is 1001 NW Canal Blvd Suite 101, Redmond. Call 541-548-8088 to schedule a drive-through appointment.

Family Choice Urgent Care
Open 7 AM-7 PM Mon-Fri, Sat 8 AM-7PM, and Sun 10 AM-7PM for regular hours as well as testing. Go to 108 NW Sisemore St Suite 120 Bend, and call 541-213-2133 to schedule a drive-through appointment.

High Lakes (Urgent Care)
Testing hours are different from regular hours, being 4 PM Mon-Fri and 3 PM Sat-Sun. The location is 2215 NW Shevlin Park Rd Suite 100 Bend. Call 541-389-7741to schedule a drive-through appointment.

St Charles Bend East Family Care Clinic (Primary Care)
Testing hours are during regular hours, which are 9 AM-3 PM, Mon-Fri. Go to 2600 Northeast Neff Road, Bend, and call 541-706-4800 to schedule a drive-through appointment.

Summit Medical Group Redmond (Urgent Care)
Testing hours are during regular hours, which are 8 AM-7 PM Mon-Fri and 8 AM-4 PM Sat-Sun. Go to 865 SW Veterans Way Redmond, and call 541-550-460 to schedule a drive-through appointment.

Your Care Urgent Care
Testing hours are the same as regular hours, which are 9 AM-7 PM Mon-Fri, 9 AM-4 PM Sat, and 10 AM-4 PM Sun. The location is 3818 SW 21st St Suite 100 Redmond. Call 541-548-2899 to schedule a drive-through appointment.

St. Charles Health System Madras
Call ahead at 541-475-388 for to schedule a drive-through appointment or for hours. The location is 470 NE A Street Madras.
The Source Weekly

