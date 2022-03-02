 So You Want to Own a Farm? | Take Me Home | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 02, 2022 Culture » Take Me Home

So You Want to Own a Farm? 

Tips to consider before purchasing agricultural land (Part 2 of 2)

Three weeks ago, in Part 1 of this series, I addressed tax, water, soil fertility and access issues that a buyer should address before purchasing farm property. In Part 2, I will review the various land use permitting considerations that could affect use of agricultural land. Remember that you may want to have professionals on your team to help guide you, including a real estate broker, a certified public account and a land use attorney. While there may be additional costs at the outset for these services, a fully informed decision is priceless.

In Oregon, agricultural land is resource land, and when so designated, is protected by one of the most restricted zoning classifications. Farming is safeguarded, not only because of its historic importance to people in the state, but because it continues to be a major employer. The purpose of exclusive farm use, or EFU, zone regulations is to ensure that valuable land is retained for agricultural use and to minimize other uses that conflict with farming.

click to enlarge UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

When it comes to using farm property for anything other than production of food and fiber, land use permits are required and may be opposed by neighboring owners and other interested parties. This even includes building a single-family residential home on EFU-zoned property, which requires a conditional use permit. That application process will necessitate soils testing by a licensed soils scientist to determine if there are soils not suitable for agricultural use.

If a home is already located on the property you are considering, there are additional restrictions that may prohibit any other residential structure on the property, including an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU. Also, some people may assume that a tract of agricultural land can be subdivided, but once again, protection of resource land will either significantly limit or prevent division of the property. Be sure to consult with a land use attorney to get a clear understanding of development limitations on the property. Agricultural structures such as barns are typically allowed, but even exempt structures must obtain a written statement of exemption from the local jurisdiction.

In addition to permitting requirements for structures on a farm property, be sure to consider use regulations. Some owners of agricultural land have discovered (the hard way) that opening up the property for commercial uses, such as for weddings, overnight guests—even pitching tents or yurts, weddings, horseback riding, llama farms and other similar venues, requires local review and permitting. Common issues that are considered in reviewing a request for commercial-type uses include availability of parking, adequacy of access, traffic/transportation impacts, noise impacts and septic capacity. If surrounding properties are in active farm use, non-farm uses may be considered disruptive.

With a little bit of homework before buying agricultural property in Central Oregon, you can be one step closer to the dream of owning a farm or ranch!


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Take Me Home »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Housing and Belonging -- Virtual Facilitated Conversation

Housing and Belonging -- Virtual Facilitated Conversation

Wed., March 2, 6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2022

Best of the Nest 2022

Vote for your favorite local family friendly businesses in Central Oregon!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Take Me Home

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 3- 9, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation