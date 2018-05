Welcome to Central Oregon! No, seriously, we mean it. We know the cat's outta the bag: Deschutes County (that's us) was number one in overall population growth in all of Oregon in 2017, growing by a whopping 3.6 percent. And with this being the Pacific Northwest's version of Neverland, why not embrace all the things we've got going on? Here's your noob's guide to the High Desert.