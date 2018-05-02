Search
May 02, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Something Sweet CASA Benefit 

WIKIMEDIA
  Wikimedia
Nosh on appetizers from Tetherow and yummy bites from local restaurants and bakers to support local children in foster care. CASA provides one-to-one advocacy to help prevent children from falling through the cracks. You can do something sweet for Central Oregon's most vulnerable children by buying a ticket and enjoying a night of drinks and fantastic finger food.

Something Sweet a Benefit for CASA of Central Oregon
Thurs., May 24, 5pm to 7:30pm, $40
61240 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend
casaofcentraloregon.org



