Something Sweet CASA Benefit 

Something Sweet a Benefit for CASA of Central Oregon

Thurs., May 24, 5pm to 7:30pm, $40

61240 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend

casaofcentraloregon.org

osh on appetizers from Tetherow and yummy bites from local restaurants and bakers to support local children in foster care. CASA provides one-to-one advocacy to help prevent children from falling through the cracks. You can do something sweet for Central Oregon's most vulnerable children by buying a ticket and enjoying a night of drinks and fantastic finger food.