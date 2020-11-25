 Son Of Clam | Advice & Fun | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 25, 2020 Culture » Advice & Fun

Son Of Clam 

Shouldn't two adults in a relationship be able to engage in open discussions about their feelings?

By

Son Of Clam

Getting my boyfriend to talk to me about his feelings seems impossible. I know guys tend not to be super emotive, but trying to get a read on what he's feeling is like trying to understand a foreign language. How can I get him to open up to me?

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

—Distressed

If only the Rosetta stone had included a fourth language: Heterosexual Male.

The Rosetta stone, for those who ditched history class to smoke pot behind the dumpster, was a tabletlike rock fragment that turned out to have the same message in three languages: Egyptian hieroglyphics (long considered undecipherable), another equally mysterious form of Egyptian writing, and ancient Greek. The Greek words were the key, finally allowing scholars to translate hieroglyphics (the ancient Egyptian version of texting somebody a slew of emojis).

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Getting back to your own translation issues, it's understandable you're frustrated by the language barrier, or rather, the lack-of-language barrier in your man's continuing adherence to Mute Boyfriend-ese. Shouldn't two adults in a relationship be able to engage in open discussions about their feelings?

Unfortunately, if they're male and female, maybe not. Men and women have some major differences in what I'd call "emotional literacy": the ability to read emotions, both in oneself and others. Men are not the unfeeling louts they're too often made out to be. However, women tend to show more emotion than men and be better at guessing others' feelings. (Compared with most men, they're practically emotional psychics.) Research by psychologist Simon Baron-Cohen suggests that women are the emotional specialists of our species, driven from childhood on to identify others' emotions "and to respond with the appropriate emotion."

Men, in contrast, basically "major" in engineering from childhood on. Baron-Cohen explains that they're driven to decode the workings of machines, math, objects in motion, and other "rule-governed" (and thus relatively predictable) systems. A boy will take a screwdriver to a radio to see how it generates sound; a girl will mentally take apart her cousin to figure out why she's suddenly gone all Bummerella.

These differences come not from "the patriarchy" or Disney princess movies but from millions of years of evolution. Differences in male and female physiology carved out differences in psychology and divisions of labor along male-female lines. Women, whose bodies are baby food dispensaries and who are children's primary caretakers, evolved the emotional makeup to suss out the needs of infants, who lack the spoken-word skills to yell, "Hey, Ma, gimme a beer!"

Men, who evolved to be the warriors of our species, benefit in combat situations from being less in touch with their emotions — especially fear and sadness — explains psychologist Joyce Benenson. This would allow a man to storm into battle and get up close and spear-y with the enemy instead of doing what I, as an emotionally aware woman, would probably do: freeze, cry, and wet my pants.

Of course, many individual men and women don't fit neatly into the "men tend to"/"women tend to" boxes. For example, I'm not surprised by a recent archeological finding suggesting ancestral women (and not just men) were hunters. (Of course, a hunter-gatherer lady would've spent much of her life pregnant or breastfeeding, and it's hard to spear a wild boar while clutching a hungry baby drinking his lunch.)

I'm likewise not surprised to encounter men who can lay their feelings out like cold cuts on a platter. As for men who can't, there's this notion that people who have trouble identifying and thus expressing their emotions can improve through study and practice. One tool for this is a poster with cartoon faces showing various emotions, each labeled with the particular emotion. (Google "how you feel today poster.")

Realistically, however, the person best equipped to put names to your boyfriend's feelings is probably you. Consider that men tend to express their emotions through their actions: slamming cupboard doors (mad), sulking (bummed), etc. In keeping with that, ask him not about his feelings but about events — "What happened when you talked to your boss?" "Did that jerk or that jerk of a mountain lion show up on your hike?" — and you might notice some feelings slipping out.

Ultimately, though, you should consider whether your being happy with this man is contingent on his expressing himself like a woman. If you stay together, you'll probably need to meet him more than halfway, meaning rely way more on guessing his emotions than his putting them into words. Meanwhile, focusing on how men communicate through action should help you see the beauty in, say, your being startled by clanging metal and yelled profanities some Saturday afternoon. You go out to your garage and discover your boyfriend rotating your tires unasked. It's not exactly how Hugh Grant communicates in chick flicks, but if you understand real-life manspeak, you'll respond perfectly: "You had me at #$&%*! worthless tire jack!"

About The Author

Amy Alkon

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

A Local Marketplace, Online
In a Week Focused on Gratitude, Supporting the Local Economy Should Play a Big Part
Shop Local 2020
Waiting Week Payouts Begin for Unemployed Oregonians
Letters to the Editor 11/26/20
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Advice & Fun »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
POSTPONED: Nightmare Before Christmas

POSTPONED: Nightmare Before Christmas - Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

Fri., Nov. 27, 5:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Advice & Fun

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Amy Alkon

  • Apt. 201B Or Not To Be

    Apt. 201B Or Not To Be

    There are people you can share a home with who do not do a slew of annoying things, and they're those who are continuing their tenure on our planet in an urn
    • By Amy Alkon
    • Nov 18, 2020
  • Grand Theft Autocrat

    Grand Theft Autocrat

    It's important to have a boyfriend who shows interest in your point of view
    • By Amy Alkon
    • Nov 11, 2020
  • Fickle-Down Economics

    Fickle-Down Economics

    Standards are our tool for narrowing down what we want, from lunch to love
    • By Amy Alkon
    • Nov 4, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 25-December30, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation