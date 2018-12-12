Search
December 12, 2018

Sophisticated Couple Gifts 

2018 Gift Guide, Pt. 2

You know the couple. The busy, upwardly mobile professionals with impeccable style and an air of savoir faire. The challenge of buying a gift for people who seem to have everything can be daunting, but never fear! We've got you covered with gift ideas to help them further elevate their sanctuary and provide an escape from their careers, families and obnoxious neighbors.

MEGAN BAKER
  • Megan Baker

Couples Massage

$240 for 60 minutes per couple Available at Shibui Spa

Tame their tensions with a couples massage at one of Central Oregon's most luxurious day spas.

720 S Buckaroo Trail, Sisters
• 541-549-6164 •
Shibuispa.com

An Evening of Culture and Romance

$48 per person Tickets Available thru High Desert Chamber Music

Treat that special couple to a sophisticated night out at the Tower Theatre on the most romantic night of the year - Feb. 14. They''ll love the smooth stylings of the critically acclaimed Oregon Guitar Quartet and the special additions of a complimentary rose and chocolate for all concert-goers.

highdesertchambermusic.com

Gifts for the Consummate Hosts

$49 Turner Dish, $60 Bronze Sapling Spreaders, $55 Bronze Sapling Demitasse Spoons, $123 Stag Cutting Board All Available at Haven Home Style

Help the host and hostess with the mostest; continue to elevate their soirees with gifts designed for entertaining!

856 NW Bond St., Bend
• 541-330-5999 •
Havenhomestyle.com

His and Hers Robes and Aromatherapy Neck Pillows

$99 his robe, $89 her robe, $42 each neck pillow Available at Oregon Body & Bath

Oh so cozy and super luxe, these pieces will bring comfort and joy to all who wear them.

1019 NW Wall St., Bend
• 541-383-5890 •
oregonbodyandbath.com

Outdoor Living at its finest

From $4,495 hot tub Available at Fireside

Fa la la la laaaahhh.....Splurge away and hope they let you share in the luxury of this hot tub that features jets from neck to feet and deep therapy seat. Now, that is one lucky couple!

424 NE Third. St., Bend
• 541-382-2597 •
Bendfireside.com

