December 23, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Soup Survey: Broccoli Cheese a Favorite for Source Readers 

You voted. Now, here's a reader's favorite recipe

By

Over the past several weeks, the Source has been running an online survey asking locals to weigh in on their favorites among five wintertime soups. A classic tomato soup was high on the list of finalists, while French onion—simple yet seemingly fancy—hardly ranked at all. Beef stew, another option, didn't get many votes, and neither did potato leek. But broccoli cheddar? That was a fave. Find this classic at local places such as Croutons and Togo's, but if you want to make your own for a warming holiday side, try this variation, adapted from a recipe from Oregon State University. By using veggie broth, this can be a vegetarian option, too.

ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

1 cup chopped onion
1 cup shredded carrot
1 ½ teaspoons butter (margarine is OK)
2 cups broth
2 cups chopped broccoli
1 cup low fat milk
¼ cup flour
1 cup shredded cheddar
¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Sauté the butter, onions and carrots in a medium pan until the onions are brown. Add in the broth and the broccoli and cook until the broccoli gets tender. In a separate pan, add milk and stir in flour slowly. Stir that mixture into the first pan, bring it all to a boil and keep stirring until the soup gets thicker. Add the cheese and the pepper and heat over low heat until the cheese melts. Then serve!

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
