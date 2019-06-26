Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 26, 2019 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Source Material 

A few of music's infectious highlights from the month of June to keep you plugged in

By

Local's Bin:

Groovasaur EP

The debut project from Bend's Groovasaur slightly reminds me of the soundtrack to Spyro The Dragon — which is probably my favorite video game soundtrack of all time (If you didn't know, it was actually scored by The Police's Stuart Copeland). One reason is its mystical cover, and the other is simply the music. The self-titled EP is a breezy instrumental project, filling your ears with rapid runs of keys, dreamy guitar riffs and sturdy drum beats. It's jazzy. It's rocky. It's funky. It's Groovasaur.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted


























National Beats:

"Junk" - Carlie Hanson

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

This 19-year-old Wisconsinite is a special talent. Not only can she craft pop masterpieces, but she might even start beatboxing in the middle of one—which is exactly what Hanson does on "Bored With You," the lead track. The young singer combines elements from rock, hip-hop and pop into an even-keeled blend that's fun to listen to. Hanson's lyrics are raw anecdotes from her teenage years and everyday life– but they aren't always easy. "Hazel," a punk-laden distress call, is actually a song about one of her friends going through a rough and drug-filled patch, Hanson told Billboard. So if you're expecting cookie cutter, bubblegum pop then you might want to look elsewhere. It's Hanson's edge that truly makes her shine.

"Gold Past Life" – Fruit Bats

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

One of the earlier bands big on the alternative folk scene was Chicago's Fruit Bats. The original project of Eric D. Johnson—also formerly of the Portland-based band, The Shins—has seen a lot of changes throughout the years but has held center with Johnson as the nucleus. On "Gold Past Life," Johnson keeps the music light and wandering– almost like you're adrift at sea or slowly flowing on the Deschutes River. His light falsetto is a gently placed overlay to the groovy, yet relaxing instrumentation on the album. I highly recommend mellowing out to the Fruit Bats– it's a perfect soundtrack for basking in the glows of the sun.

Regional Find:

"Bleu"- Dave B.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Dave B. is really good at rapping—and matter of fact, at singing, too. As one of the Pacific Northwest's own, the Seattle-based artist already has one of my most-played albums of the year and it just came out this month. Dave commands attention with his unique and shapeshifting tone—in the same manner that Andre 3000 and Q Tip have done for years. "Bleu" is a 10-track mix of summertime hip-hop and R&B that sounds just as good in the daylight as it does during a twilight walk to the nearest Safeway. And to top it off, the run of "Peace," "Window" and "Darling" might be the best opening sequence I've heard this year.

Five For The Rotation

"That's Life" – 88-Keys with Mac Miller and Sia

"Like a Kennedy" – Joywave

"belong" - slenderbodies

"No Bullets Spent" – Spoon

"Açaí Bowl" – Dominic Fike

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 26-July 3, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Loving his Large Band

    • by Alan Sculley
    • Jun 26, 2019
    By the end of his Amphitheater show, Lyle Lovett wants you to know more about each of his (many) touring musicians More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    It's in Their Blood

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 19, 2019
    Ahead of their show at 4 Peaks, Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers talks about growing up in a musical family More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Four Picks for 4 Peaks

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 19, 2019
    The Source's music writer calls out some acts you need to see More »
  • More »

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

  • Universally Shared

    Universally Shared

    Cloverdayle, a Nashville duo with Bend roots, shares its latest single, "Scars."
    • by Anne Pick
    • Nov 30, 2017
  • Statewide Cred

    Statewide Cred

    Joe Rohrbacher of Just Joe's Music and Jazz at Joe's receives the Oregon Music Educators Association's Outstanding Contributor Award
    • by Anne Pick
    • Jan 24, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation