The summer time just begs for music to be played at all times. Whether you're cruising the Cascade Lakes Highway or out for a day hike, everyone needs a good soundtrack to back their fun-in-the-sun activities.

Submitted

Get plugged in with the best music from the month of July that you might have missed with this new version of Source Material.

Local's Bin:

"Sounds of Oregon" —Elisha David

If you missed our interview with Elisha David at the beginning of July, this is a reminder to go take a listen to his new album, "Made in Oregon." Each song highlights a different landmark or piece of history in Oregon. "Stars Over Sisters" is a dreamy instrumental, sounding almost like the perfect lullaby for looking at the sky from your sleeping bag. The title track is the ultimate backing to a road trip that could hit every corner of the state. These songs are sure to relax, inspire and deepen your connection to Oregon's wonders.

National Beats:

"Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes." —HUNNY

The debut album from California's HUNNY makes me feel like I'm in high school all over again. It sounds like '80s and '90s pop with a heavy layer of 2000s punk spread on top. The opening track, "Lula, I'm Not Mad," is a perfect song for those melancholic summer days. Every synth hits just right and the way lead singer Jason Yarger sings out these pleas for love is a combo I can fully get behind. It's a big yesyesyesyesyes to HUNNY's debut from me.

Submitted

National Beats:

"Smooth Big Cat" —DOPE LEMON

The second album under his DOPE LEMON project shows Australia's Angus Stone at his most mellow ever. "Smooth Big Cat" is laid-back rock for a laid-back day spent with a laid-back person. The album sounds like how it feels to be sweating it out on a desert hike with no shade to escape the sun's rays: slow, warm and somehow refreshing at the same time. Like an ice cube melting.

Submitted

Five for The Rotation:

"Dollar" – Electric Guest

"Dance Through It" – Twin Peaks

"Dark & Handsome" – Blood Orange feat. Toro Y Moi

"I'll die anyway" – girl in red

"Sofia" - Clairo