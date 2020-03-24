I
t's safe to say that March has been pretty f*cked up from a lot of standpoints. But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to go on, it’s important to remember that we will get through this no matter how uncomfortable things may get.
Music has always been something to help people get through different moments of struggle or celebration. This moment is no different.
Blasting tunes has made time at home for me so much better, and I think everyone should set some time aside for a daily jam sesh while we’re hunkering down. It’s a cathartic and freeing exercise from the restraints of the coronavirus, even if just for an hour.
Here’s a look at some of the best music from March to get your playlists updated and ready for when you need to cut loose.
Local’s Bin
In this Source Material, I encourage you to look for the Source Weekly
’s Local’s Bin playlist
on Spotify. The intent of this playlist is to keep a running catalog of local music for the community, and while minimal, to help support local acts who are down on hard times without being able to perform concerts as normal.
You’ll find music from MOsley WOtta
, The Eric Leadbetter Band
, Guardian of the Underdog
, Alicia Viani, Scary Busey
and more! The list is only just getting started, so let us know what songs and artists you’d like to see on there!
National Beats
“3.15.20” - Childish Gambino
A surprise album from Donald Glover, AKA Childish Gambino, AKA one of (if not the) most versatilely-talented people in America.
Now, it’d be wrong of me to not mention this album is really weird. So don’t jump into this thing expecting a normal listening experience—because this is definitely not that. Granted, that’s what I like best about Glover’s latest project. Many of the songs sound like scores to a movie. Some moments feel like Glover is channeling Kanye West’s “Yeezus,” and others are like he’s fully embracing his knack for pop music. But he’s all over the place experimenting with static and ethereal sounds.
“Sad Happy” - Circa Waves
"Sad Happy” marks the fourth full-length album from Circa Waves. It’s a perfect compilation of mood-inducing indie rock during these times of quarantine at home. The album has enough pep in its step to make you feel more lively, but also helps keep you grounded. On “Move to San Francisco,” we hear the line “It seems the world has gone to sh*t again” only a few seconds in—a haunting coincidence. “Sad Happy” is a balance of emotions split into two parts that helps us let it all go, no matter what is lingering on our minds. The Britain-based indie rockers are killing it on this one.
Five for the Rotation:
“OK” - Wallows
“Down and Out” - Future Generations
“Coastin’” - MastodonRare
“Leaders” -Lil Uzi Vert feat. NAV
“Can’t Do Much” - Waxahatchee