November 25, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Source Material 

Highlights from Oregon artists in November: featuring Chandler P, Masinformation and Adam Selzer

By

For those in Central Oregon looking to keep it low-key this Thanksgiving, you can never have a bad time when there are some good tunes in the background. Here are a few local and regional recommendations on November releases you truly don't want to miss out on.

Local's Bin

click to enlarge COURTESY CHANDLER P
  • Courtesy Chandler P

Welcome To The Rage - Chandler P

Chandler P (P for Price) dropped "Welcome To The Rage" earlier this year, but in November the Bend native re-released it on Bandcamp with two new bonus tracks and 50 CDs for sale. Now with 10 songs, "Welcome To The Rage" is a strong collection of pop-punk and hip-hop cuts that definitely bring the right energy to rage, filling your ears with angst, anxiety and plenty of attitude. The opening track, "Quarantine Spirit," sets the tone by highlighting Price's melodic vocals, and songs like "Stop Throwing Stones" touch on the stress-induced life of living in a pandemic. My personal favorite is the Zach Nance-assisted "Don't Tell Me." Overall, "Welcome To The Rage" is an exciting listen to run through. CDs are still available on Price's Bandcamp page for $15 (or more if you so choose).

Local's Bin

click to enlarge COURTESY MASON COATS
  • Courtesy Mason Coats

"Just Noon" - Masinformation

When he's not playing bass in Night Channels, Bend's Mason Coats is playing tunes under his solo project, Masinformation. His most recent release is a lo-fi folk track called "Just Noon." The song is really just Coats and a guitar, with some slight percussion in the back. He croons about another day of being alone with no certainty whether his day will get better or worse from here. He doesn't even know where he'll end up. "Just Noon" is a breeze to listen to, and I highly recommend it for anyone who likes Bright Eyes or even Alex G. It's one of the best Masinformation songs yet.

Regional Gem

click to enlarge COURTESY ADAM SELZER
  • Courtesy Adam Selzer

Slow Decay - Adam Selzer

Adam Selzer is a Portland-based musician and producer who has worked with artists such as the Fleet Floxes and The Decemberists, while also founding two bands of his own, including Norfolk & Western and Alialujah Choir. Now, Selzer is here with his solo debut record "Slow Decay." While it feels like the folk music of old, the album has carved out a place to fit within the landscape of 2020 as well. With intricate string arrangements, delicate harmonies and Selzer's thoughtful lyrics placed throughout, "Slow Decay" really doesn't have any shortcomings. There's even variety in sound—"Better Than You Know" sounds more like an alt-rock song you'd hear in 2020 with its psychedelic effects while the album standout, "I'll Be Around," could be an Americana song from 50 years ago. Wrapped together "Slow Decay," makes for the perfect sound for the upcoming winter.

