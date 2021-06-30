Source Material 

June has been huge for new music. Lorde has officially resurfaced (I've heard that means seven extra weeks of summer) with her latest hit, "Solar Power," showing the New Zealand pop sensation stepping in new directions on her upcoming album of the same name. Tyler, The Creator, is back with "Call Me If You Get Lost," where the rapper revives the nostalgia of a DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz mixtape—only this is an album, and it's definitely Tyler's vision from top to bottom as he channels the "In My Mind" era of Pharrell. Japanese Breakfast also dropped a contender for album of the year with "Jubilee," a record that is both a grand and poppy experience, where Michelle Zauner hones in on joy and colorful feeling.

June was also the real start of more live music emerging around town, along with tour announcements from plenty of traveling guests that will make their way to Central Oregon. It's exciting to see shows popping up all over again (Shakey Graves at The Athletic Club, anyone?) and to know that our local musicians finally have the chance to play the gigs we've all been missing. And with capacity and mask restrictions lifting at the end of June, there will only be more happenings on the music front.

For now, while we all push through this heatwave and remain locked in the AC (if you have any, that is) here are some other highlights in music from June you can throw on the home playlist.

Locals' Bin

Dreaming Slow EP - Signal Bath x Witch Eyes

Bend producers/musicians Shane Thomas (Signal Bath) and Colten Tyler Williams (Witch Eyes) joined forces this month for a collab EP that stays true to its name, with dreamy beats that are perfect for the summer. The project is a lo-fi approach to electronic music, utilizing drums and bass in sweet arrangements. This is a good tape to unwind to if you're looking to declutter your mind and just enjoy the moment.

Locals' Bin

"Earth to Stupid" - Lupine

The latest song from Bend's Ella Peterson is all about the butterflies that come when you're crushing on someone, and as she said over email, the track came "just in time for Pride!" The overall feel of the song is bright and summery. It speaks to trusting your heart and diving into the love that is right for you.

"Don't pretend that it doesn't make your heart pound. 'Cause when she says my name like it's the very first time, it's my favorite sound," sings Peterson.

Regional Gem

"Strawberries and Cream" - Picante

This soulful cut released by Portland duo Picante (Mia Lentz, Zac Bron) will no-doubt be tugging at your heartstrings. "Strawberries and Cream" is a smooth and mellow song that features a brilliant performance by José Guadalupe Flores on saxophone, along with the vocals of Lentz who croons about that moment when one gets bit by the love bug. The single is for the duo's upcoming LP titled "Up All Night." While a different pace than many of their past releases, "Strawberries and Cream" is a welcome and successful switch-up. Overall, it's a great song that is as lush and sweet as the dessert it's named after.

Five For The Rotation

