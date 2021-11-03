 Source Material | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 03, 2021 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Source Material 

Local, regional and national highlights in music from the month of October

By

On Oct. 30, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame held its 36th induction ceremony. The performer category this year included the likes of Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Ludgren, along with several others in different categories. As the years go on, the list of inductees for this honor becomes more and more diverse—a callback to the sentiment of what rock & roll really was about: pushing boundaries. This is something Jay-Z noted in his acceptance speech, as he was inducted during his first year of eligibility.

"You know, growing up, we didn't think we could be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We were told that hip-hop was a fad. Much like punk rock, it gave us this anti-culture, this subgenre, and there were heroes in it," recalled the man also known as Shawn Carter.

These types of awards point to the continually changing spectrum of how music is thought of and how the idea of genre is even considered. Music is becoming more fluid, and while the sound of rock & roll isn't sometimes what the Hall of Fame's inductees were known for, it's the spirit that earns them their flowers.

Giving flowers is important, and we were gifted with some awesome music in the month of October—so in Source Material we like to return the favor. Check out these recommendations below to get your fix from the past month in tunes and give these artists the flowers they deserve.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Locals' Bin
"Split" - Black Currant

COURTESY BLACK CURRANT
  • Courtesy Black Currant

Born out of the pandemic, Black Currant is the musical project of Bend's Kelly Martin. What started out as a solo endeavor has now grown into a full band with Brigham Rockwell on guitar and Mollie Hicks on bass. Black Currant officially released its debut EP, "Split," toward the end of October, and it truly couldn't have been put out at a better time. With darker textures and electronic influence, "Split" is an eerie grouping of pop tracks—but in the best way possible. Martin's vocals sound like they come from a higher power, hovering above the bellowing bass and drum machine patterns as vivid ghost-like stories unfold. It truly was the perfect EP for the Halloween season. And although the holiday has passed us now, I would recommend giving it a listen on Bandcamp. Black Currant's next show is Friday, Nov. 5 at Bunk N Brew in Bend.

Locals' Bin
"Amygdala" - Profit Drama

COURTESY PROFIT DRAMA
  • Courtesy Profit Drama

The amygdala is a region of the brain that helps humans process emotions— both unpleasant and rewarding, and is located in front of the hippocampus. It is also the title of Profit Drama's (Trevor Martell) latest album. What unfolds on the second Profit Drama album is 37 minutes of glitchy alt-rock and pop that stretches us to face different demons in life—the weight of anxiety on "hi Pressure," self-indulgence on "Narcissisco," and more. This is a very complete body of work that seems to take influence from all over the board of music. Some songs make you want to dance; others you'd rather be at home alone in your room.

Regional Gem
"Charmander" - Aminé

COUTRTESY AMINÉ
  • Coutrtesy Aminé

The biggest rapper from Portland is back with another track and another iconic music video to go with it. Titled "Charmander," and presumably named after the fire-lizard Pokemon for both the absolute heat the song brings, and the fact that in the series Charmander finds himself as a bit of a loner and not finding anyone to trust—which is what Aminé raps of on the track, living on an island, and keeping to himself. The Lido and Aksel Arvid beat is up-tempo and infectious, and before you know it the song ends and you want to run it back. Well-executed and fun music videos have become a staple to Aminé's artistry, and "Charmander's" is no different. With dogs the size of Clifford, Portland forests, distorted faces and more, both the video and song will be stuck in your head hours later. This is Aminé's first release since his sophomore album "Limbo," so hopefully this means the Portland MC is cooking up some more music to be put out in the near future.

Five For The Rotation
"Easy On Them Turns" - Baird
"Superpretty" - boylife
"The Hardest Cut" - Spoon
"Clementine" - Wet
"Song From Hell" - Peach Tree Rascals

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Staying the Course
Bend's Bitter Truth: Bitter Ales Warrant Rediscovery
Noticias en Español
A Flood of Art
After a Recent Rollout in Bend, Bodycams are Doing Their Job
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Triple Whammy

    Triple Whammy

    Eric Leadbetter helps bring joy to the music scene, food industry and hospital workers with the St. Charles Meal Mission
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 1, 2020
  • Life in the 'Badlands' ▶ [with video]

    Life in the 'Badlands' ▶ [with video]

    Casey Parnell's debut solo album is set to the background of nature
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jul 29, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Lydia Loveless & Lilly Hiatt

Lydia Loveless & Lilly Hiatt - Tower Theatre

Wed., Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Bend Roots On Halloween Weekend

    Bend Roots On Halloween Weekend

    Nothing spooky about it—just good music powered by the community
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Oct 27, 2021
  • Having Fun With It

    Having Fun With It

    The Wood Brothers' most recent album is the result of playful jam sessions in their Nashville studio
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Oct 20, 2021
  • Coming Together

    Coming Together

    Love, DEAN's debut album is a personal collection of tunes aimed at bringing people closer
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Oct 13, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 3-10, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation