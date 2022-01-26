Happy new year, everybody! I'm glad to be writing the first Source Material of 2022 because the year in music has started off pretty well so far. But to begin, I have to shout out something that was born last year—which would be the absolutely fantastic soundtrack from the movie "Encanto." At the beginning of the month, "Encanto" found itself atop the Billboard 200 charts the week of Jan. 15, and after not going back to back it has managed to soar up to number one again.

I fell in love with the soundtrack when it came out in theaters last November, but if you aren't familiar, try starting with "We Don't Talk About Bruno," which is officially the highest charting Disney original song since "Frozen's" "Let It Go" reached number five in 2014. "Bruno" actually went number one on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart and number four on the Hot 100. Both the movie and soundtrack deserve to be celebrated, and I have no problem saying it's one of the best Disney soundtracks ever made.

Now, to the new releases. Read below for monthly music recommendations from January.

Locals' Bin

Courtesy of Olivia Knox

Olivia Knox pumps the positive.

Newly moved to LA, Bendite Olivia Knox is kicking off the year in a big way with her new song "Gorgeous," a glimmering pop anthem that will creep its way into your head with a sweetness like candy. With its feel-good message, "Gorgeous" will have you feeling bright even on your worst days, with lines like, "Got the energy right I'm floating, cloud nine baby I feel gorgeous." This is the song to play when you get ready for the day or a night out. You'll be feeling upbeat and positive, but don't be surprised if you find yourself singing the hook hours later—it's both catchy and warm as Knox delivers a successful introduction to her sound and style.

"Pacific Wonderland" - Elisha David

Courtesy of Pacific Wonderland

Get lost in Elisha David's latest release.

Over the last few years Elisha David has been releasing these great, mostly-instrumental albums that all vary in theme and sound, and "Pacific Wonderland" marks another win for David. Recorded at Soundsmith Studios in Bend, the sounds on his latest effort make quite the cool mix. With a classical base, David and guests push the boundaries of those contemporary rules as they experiment with synths, harpsichord, banjo, guitar, a theremin, cello, some household items and even more. The album makes you feel like you're basking under the golden hour sun by a lake one minute ("Temperance Creek"), then tackling a hike that feels like an epic journey the next ("Wildwood"). Music can be a very visual experience, and "Pacific Wonderland" strikes those chords perfectly as it takes you on a trip through our region. National Beats

"SICK!" - Earl Sweatshirt

Courtesy of Earl Sweatshirt

This Earl Sweatshirt set is sicker than ever.

Earl Sweatshirt is back and man, it feels good, with what some could argue is his best album... ever? It's hard to say because Earl has been a lyrical force since he was a teenager, and nothing has changed on "Sick!" except for maybe he's made his clever rhymes more accessible. This doesn't mean he took a step back with his deep-hitting and poetry-like lines; rather, it's his delivery that makes the songs on this album stick out. He's precise in the way he tells his stories, as "Sick!" is influenced by feelings of his new life as a father and also the ongoing pandemic. From the fluttering beat on "2010," to the Zelooperz feature on "Vision," there are plenty of highlightable moments. "Sick!" will definitely be hanging around the conversation for best rap albums in 2022.