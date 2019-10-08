Source Poetry Contest 2019! 

G
et ready all you bards, balladeers, minstrels and lovers of the written word... the Source Poetry Contest is upon us!
Now's the time to get your poems ready and to submit them by Nov. 1., 2019 at 4pm, at the Source Weekly, or submitted via email.
This year's contest is back and better than ever—largely because we've added a new partner this year, the Deschutes Public Library
, which is offering CASH PRIZES for the top three winners.
Along with our ongoing partnership with the Oregon State University-Cascades Low-Residency MFA
in Creative Writing program, our contest is stacked with many local wordsmith whizzes and poetry pros.
See the rules below, and we look forward to seeing your submissions!
