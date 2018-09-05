Source Suggests: Seeing the Big Picture 

Submitted

Before you stroll the streets of First Friday, check out these great reading suggestions courtesy of Dudley's Bookshop Cafe.

Once in a while a book comes along that manages to re-frame our worldview in new, unexpected ways with questions like, "Why do we fear terrorism more than sugar?" and big ideas like, "Homo Sapiens is a post-truth species, whose power depends on creating and believing fictions." That may sound heavy, but don't be put off. Yuval Noah Harari's new book, "21 Lessons for the 21st Century" makes for enlightening reading and a jumping off point for the conversations we all need to start having if we're going to find our way forward in an increasingly complex world.

If the name sounds familiar, Harari is the author of "Sapiens," (recommended by Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg) and "Homo Deus" (finally in paperback), both global bestsellers. While "Sapiens" looked back at 70,000 years of mankind through the lens of science and history and "Homo Deus" looked forward at how we may evolve, "21 Lessons" is only concerned with where we're at this moment and what's right around the corner.

One thing I love about this book is the vast array of topics he covers, chapter by chapter. Work, terrorism, humility, immigration, community and politics are just a few. Some United Kingdom reviews have been critical of its breadth, but unless you already consider yourself a deep-thinking intellectual, there's a lot here to ponder. While he doesn't attempt to provide solutions, what he does try to do is awaken us from our distractions to clearly show the real issues we're facing as a species. Whatever the outcomes are, it's fascinating to consider the possibilities.

