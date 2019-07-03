Search
July 03, 2019 Culture » Culture Features

Source Suggests: These Books 

Before you stroll the streets of First Friday, check out these book recommendations, courtesy of Dudley's Bookshop Cafe.

By

Before you stroll the streets of First Friday, check out these book recommendations, courtesy of Dudley's Bookshop Cafe. Then head on down to the shop for a discount on the books!

Summer reading season has arrived!



Shadowlands: Fear and Freedom at the Oregon Standoff - by Anthony McCann

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

An insider account of the Malheur occupation. From the lead-up to the occupation, through the trials and the aftermath, this will be the defining chronicle of a cultural and political moment we could all do better to understand.

City of Girls - by Elizabeth GIlbert

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

89-year-old Vivian looks back on her time in 1940s New York, a time filled with style, decadence, and sexual promiscuity. Based on early sales, this may be the big hit of Summer '19.



This Land: How Cowboys, Capitalism, and Corruption are Ruining the American West - by Christopher Ketcham

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Part Edward Abbey, part Upton Sinclair, Ketcham exposes the corruption that is destroying the public lands of the West, our public lands. Equal parts fascinating and infuriating, this should be required reading for anyone who cares about the open spaces in our own backyard.


Wanderers - by Chuck Wendig

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Maybe my favorite read of the season. "Wanderers" reminds me of the books I loved to read years ago for all the right reasons: Mainly pure, unadulterated, page-turning fun. Mash up ideas from "The Stand," "The Hot Zone," and every classic Crichton thriller and you get "Wanderers." It's every bit as good as those classics, but Wendig has created a (terrifying) world solely his own.

Underland: A Deep Time Journey - by Robert MacFarlane

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

The Guardian called him, "the king of the new nature writers," and after reading this, I would agree. MacFarlane explores the mysterious worlds beneath our feet: Bronze Age burial chambers, Arctic sea caves, the catacombs of Paris, a dark matter research lab and the viruses and gases we've unleashed—it's all here in its strange wonder and claustrophobic glory.

  Social movement, in mosaic form

    Social movement, in mosaic form

    The "Little Stones" doc inspired a weekend of workshops. Now the search is on to find a home for the event's mosaic project.
    • by Keely Damara
    • Nov 15, 2017
