September 11, 2019 Culture » Book Talk

Source Suggests These Books 

As we ease into fall, check out these suggestions for reading, courtesy of Dudley's Bookshop Cafe.

We'd like to take a moment to welcome Kaisha Khalifeh-Gaede, former owner of The Open Book, as the latest staff addition to Dudley's, as well as a contributor to this column.

"Hungry: Eating, Road-Tripping, and Risking It All with the Greatest Chef in the World" by Jeff Gordinier

Both a food and travel memoir, Gordinier chronicles a four-year friendship with Rene Redzepi, the obsessive chef of NOMA—"the greatest restaurant in the world." A great insight into what drives a creative genius to keep pushing, keep creating and keep learning as they travel through Australia, Mexico, Copenhagen and Norway.

"The Way Through the Woods: On Mushrooms and Mourning" by Long Litt Woon

A lovely memoir about how taking an introductory course in mushrooming opened up a delightful and fascinating world to Yoon after she unexpectedly loses her husband. A perfect read as fall approaches and a gentle reminder that even when things are their darkest, there is light (like bioluminescent mushrooms!).

"Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now" by Jaron Lanier

A provocative analysis by Silicon Valley insider Lanier explains the insidious business model behind social media companies that rely on data mining, spying and behavioral manipulation, and why you personally, and the world in general, will be better off without it. More than a gimmicky title, this book truly helps you understand the deeper issues at hand. At the same time, Lanier also offers a positive view of the future in which we can still have our technological cake and eat it, too.

