Source Suggests: These Books

Before you stroll the streets of First Friday, check out these book suggestions, courtesy of Dudley's Bookshop Cafe. Then head down to the shop for a discount on the books!
If you loved "Night Circus" or "Shadow of the Wind," two personal favorites, this is a must read. Books within books, stories within stories, portals to other worlds, and January, a young girl fighting against the odds who you'll immediately fall in love with—it's all here in a world that leaps off the page with a story you won't want to end. To say more would ruin this turn-of-the-century tale that's a real contender for my favorite book of the year.
"The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates
A first fiction for Coates (of "Between the World and Me") is the latest Oprah's Book Club pick.
"The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett
No one consistently writes a better family saga than Patchett.
Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.