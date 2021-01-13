 Source Weekly Update 1/14 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
January 13, 2021 News » Local News

Source Weekly Update 1/14 

The plan for hybrid learning and new Bend City councilors on current events and future goals

By
In this week’s podcast, we discuss the plan for returning to school as the hybrid learning program starts up and take a look at the swearing-in of new Bend City councilors.

