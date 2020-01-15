 Source Weekly Update Podcast 1/16/20 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
January 15, 2020 News » Local News

Source Weekly Update Podcast 1/16/20 

An advocate for men's mental health, a local hemp documentary and a new space for artists in Bend

By
A new space for artists in Bend, profiling a men's mental health advocate and the effort to get a Central Oregon-focused hemp documentary off the ground, all in this week's podcast.
